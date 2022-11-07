Volleyball: Aspen, Roaring Fork seasons come to an end at regional tournaments

The Aspen High School volleyball team hosts Grand Junction on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, inside the AHS gymnasium. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Aspen High School volleyball season came to an end over the weekend at their Class 3A regional tournament, Hosted by Faith Christian.

In the three-team battle royale, where only one team advances, No. 33 seed Aspen lost to No. 4 Faith Christian, 3-0, in the opener. The Skiers then beat No. 21 Bennett, 3-1, in their second match, but Faith Christian rolled 3-0 over Bennett in the final match to secure the regional title.

Aspen finishes the season 11-11 overall. Basalt did not make regional play after going 6-16 in the regular season.

Roaring Fork also bows out at regionals

In their 3A regional, the No. 26 Roaring Fork went 1-1 and had a shot at advancing to state. However, regional host and No. 11 seed Resurrection Christian closed it out with a 3-0 win over No. 14 The Vanguard School is Saturday to advance.

After losing to Resurrection Christian 3-0 in the regional opener Saturday morning (25-12, 25-21, 25-18), the Rams rallied to defeat TVS, 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-20 ) and end the season on a high note.

Roaring Fork senior hitter Bella Brown finished the weekend with 16 kills and added 25 digs to the Rams’ efforts, according to stats posted to Maxpreps.com. Junior Ruby Denning had 10 kills across the two matches, while sophomore Carley Crownhart recorded five serving aces and junior Nora Lingren had three. Sophomore Erica Crownhart had 22 digs on the day.

The Rams finished at 15-10 overall, after going 4-3 in the 3A Western Slope League to finish third behind league champion Delta and second-place Rifle.

Rifle, Seeded No. 31 and playing at the Saturday regional Hosted by No. 6 University in Greeley, lost 3-0 to the host Bulldogs (25-17, 25-16, 25-16) and 3-1 to No. 19 Bayfield (set scores not reported to Maxpreps). Rifle finished 13-12 overall.

Delta was the only 3A WSL team to advance to the state tournament after winning its regional on Saturday, going 2-0, including a win over higher seed The Academy. The Panthers go to state as the 10th seed.

Glenwood loses in 4A region tournament

Playing at the Class 4A Region 3 tournament in Windsor, No. 22 Glenwood Springs lost 3-1 to No. 34 Riverdale Ridge (21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25) and 3-0 to No. 3 Windsor (25-23, 25-14, 25-10).

Windsor (22-3) Advances to the 12-team state tournament as the third seed, while the Demons finish the year at 15-10 overall, after going 4-6 in the 4A Western Slope League for fourth place.

Palisade, which finished second in the league, was the only 4A WSL team to advance to state, going 2-0 at the Holy Family regional and entering the 12-team Championship round as the 10th seed. League Champion Eagle Valley went 1-1 at its home regional in Gypsum, where Woodland Park emerged as the Winner and state qualifier.

— John Stroud of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent contributed to this report