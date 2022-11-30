Volleyball area all-district lists Revealed – Bowie News

With the volleyball state titles being handed out a few weeks ago, all of the volleyball all-district awards have now been given out.

Bowie and Nocona teams were in different districts this year while all of the county’s 1A schools (Saint Jo, Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg, Forestburg) were in the same one for the first time.

The Lady Rabbits had one superlative player make the list.

Libero BJ Mills was named the district’s most valuable defender.

First team selections included Neely Price, Maddie Mandela and Jojo Villarreal. Second team selections were Gracie Duke, Olivia Gill and Ziba Robbins.

The Lady Indians had two superlative selections. Skyler Smith was named the district’s offensive most valuable player. Coach Kara Lucherk was named the district’s Coach of the year.

First team selections included Megyn Meekins and Kaygan Stone while Graci Brown and Bren Fenoglio were named to the second team.

On the 1A list, several superlative awards had two winners. The district’s overall MVP went to Saint Jo’s Kayden Skidmore and Prairie Valley’s Karagan Ritchie. The Offensive MVP went to Saint Jo’s Aubrey Morman and Prairie Valley’s Carmen Gomez.

The Blocker of the year went to Gold-Burg’s Sadie Weaver and Saint Jo’s Cara Vogel. Coach of the year went to Kelly Skidmore at Saint Jo and Prairie Valley’s Amanda Aldriedge.

Other superlative awards were won by one person. The defensive MVP went to Sara Horton from Prairie Valley. Setter of the year went to Kai Cearley from Prairie Valley.

Libero of the year went to Taylor Patrick from Saint Jo. Newcomer of the year went to Alli Cisneros from Forestburg.

First team all-district members from Gold-Burg included Sadie Whitaker, Shadie Whitaker, Sierra Weaver and Ollie Gaston. From Prairie Valley it included Emma Stout, Makaylee Gomez and Linzie Priddy. From Saint Jo Payzlie Cervantes and Maxey Johnson were named to the first team. Forestburg had Madi Deason named to the first team.

Second team all-district members from Gold-Burg included Madison Fulmer, Destinie Weaver and Jimena Garcia. Saint Jo had Aliyah Vasquez and Reagan Wilson named to the second team. Forestburg had Logan Ladewig and Justynne Roller named to the district’s second team. Prairie Valley’s Summer English was also on the second team list.

To see the full list that also includes Honorable mention and academic all-district selections, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.