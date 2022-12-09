Volleyball Announces Addition of Lorenza Rosenkilde to 2023 Recruiting Class

Bronx, NY – Fordham volleyball head Coach Ian Choi has announced a fifth addition to his 2023 recruiting class – Danish junior international middle Blocker Lorenza Rosenkilde. She joins four incoming freshman for the 2023 season.

Rosenkilde

“Lorenza is going to provide solid depth in the middle position for us.” Choi said, “I was particularly impressed with her all-around skills. She’s a well-balanced middle who is continuing to improve every day.”

Rosenkilde, a 6’0 middle from Naerum, Denmark, a suburb of Copenhagen, has played the past 10 years with Lyngby Gladsaxe under Coach Carsten Olsen. With her club team, she has won two national championships – in 2015 with her U14s and in 2018 with the U16s with Ikast KFUM. Playing for Denamrk, she helped the U17s win the North European zonal Championship in 2019, being named Dream Team Middle Blocker for the event, and the U19s place third at the North European zonal Championship in Finland last year. This year, she joined the U21s as the Danes placed sixth at the European Championship in Italy.