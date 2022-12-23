Volleyball: Alexandria Highlights another good year – Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria volleyball team made a deep run in the Section 8AAA Playoffs and came close to being the section Champions as it took Detroit Lakes to five sets in the section title game.

Alexandria finished the season with a 16-7 record and recently handed out its annual awards.

Alexandria senior setter Kiya Issendorf puts the ball up for one of her teammates as sophomore Addie Rossum gets into position during the Cardinals’ win over Brainerd on Sept. 20, 2022. Issendorf was voted team MVP after the season. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

Senior setter Kiya Issendorf took home MVP honors and the team’s Cardinal award as she had a team-high 33 aces this season, along with a team-high 174 digs and a team-high 604 assists. Issendorf finishes her high school tenure with 1,376 assists in three full seasons and one season that was shortened due to Covid.

Senior Charlotte Lempka won the offensive player of the year award, while sophomore Julia Doherty won the defensive player of the year award. Lempka had 178 kills this season and a team-high 38 blocks. She also had four aces and 11 assists.

Doherty had 173 digs, along with 37 assists, 23 aces and five kills.

Issendorf along with sophomore Hadley Thul were All-Central Lakes Conference selections this season.

Thul had a team-high 256 kills for the Cardinals this season, along with 20 blocks, 10 aces and 168 digs (third-highest on the team).

Lempka, Doherty and Buysse were all-conference honorable mentions. Buysse was second on the team in kills with 243, along with 20 kills and 111 digs. She also had 24 aces.

The Cardinals did well as a team in the Classroom as they finished as an academic gold standard team (team GPA above 3.75).

Alexandria’s Charlotte Lempka, 15, tips the ball over the net in the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss against Detroit Lakes in the Section 8-3A title game at The Hive in Perham on Nov. 3, 2022. Lempka was voted Alexandria’s Offensive player of the year at the season’s end. Jared Rubado/Detroit Lakes Tribune

In addition to being one of the top teams in the section, the Cardinals were once of the top teams in the CLC as it placed fourth out of nine behind Rocori, Sartell-St. Stephen and Willmar.

Along with Thul, Lempka and Buysse, sophomore Addie Rossum also had over 100 kills as she finished with 129. Rossum also had 142 digs, 29 aces and 18 blocks.

The Cardinals have had very strong seasons recently and have won at least 15 games in the last four out of five full seasons.

Alexandria sophomore Julia Doherty prepares to serve the ball during Alexandria’s Section 8AAA playoff opener against Little Falls, on Oct. 27, 2022. Alexandria won the match 3-0. Doherty was voted the team’s defensive player of the year at the season’s end. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

On the JV team, Meadow Zimpel won the MVP award, Lauren Beyer and Peyton Goetsch were the defensive players of the year, Aspen Gentele won the Offensive player of the year award, and Brooke Leagjeld won the Cardinal Award.

On the B Team, the MVP was awarded to Grace Westerberg, the Offensive player of the year award went to Ava Klimek, the defensive player went to Lexi Piche and the Cardinal Award went to Maddie Severson.

The 9th-grade team gave out awards, as well as the Offensive player of the year, went to Ana Johnson, the Defensive player of the year award went to Mady Erickson, the MVP was given to Jenna Hagedorn and Cardinal Award was awarded to Kendra Wolf.

Along with Wessel, Lempka and Issendorf, senior Emma Ballou played a key role for the team and provided leadership.

The Cardinals will return 12 players next season who had varsity playing time during this season.