Volleyball Adds Transfer to 2023 Roster

HOUSTON – University of Houston volleyball Head Coach David Rehr announced the addition of a transfer to his roster for the 2023 season.

Nena Mbonu, who will be a Graduate with one year of Eligibility remaining, joins a pair of incoming freshman signees in Rehr’s signing class.

“Bringing someone with the volleyball skills and experience that Nena has is exciting for the future of Houston volleyball,” Rehr said. “Nena wanted to be at Houston to finish her career and we are extremely happy she chose us.”

NOSE MBONU

Outside Hitter / 6-0

Spring, Texas

Klein HS / Louisville

Mbonu joins Houston following four seasons at Louisville. She comes with a tremendous amount of postseason experience, helping the Cardinals reach the national championship match this season, the national semifinals in 2021, the round of 32 in 2020 (played in spring 2021) and national quarterfinals in 2019.

Overall, Mbonu played in 74 matches with Louisville, amassing 318 kills, a .210 hitting percentage and 57 blocks. Last season, she posted a new personal-best 148 kills in 77 sets.

Prior to arriving at Louisville, Mbonu played at Klein High School in Spring, Texas just north of Houston. In her prep career, she tallied 1,014 kills while hitting .328, and posted 412 aces and 172 blocks. She was named the 2016 District Newcomer of the Year and 2017 District MVP. Mbonu also played club volleyball for TAV Houston and made the national all-tournament team. She was ranked as the No. 55 Recruit in the Class of 2019 by PrepVolleyball and was a Vype Magazine Fab 50 Player in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

