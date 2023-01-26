Volleyball Adds Transfer Morgan Perkins – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball has added Morgan Perkins, a transfer middle blocker from the University of Oklahoma, to the 2023 roster.

The first signee in the tenure of head coach Jamie Morrison , Perkins joins the Aggies following her rookie season with the Sooners. She had the opportunity to be coached by both of Morrison’s associate head coaches. Perkins played five years of club volleyball at Houston Skyline, being coached by Jen Woods . The Rosharon, Texas, native then took her talents to Oklahoma under the tutelage of Lindsey Gray-Walton where she was a standout performer.

During her freshman season, Perkins was awarded Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors twice, while also being selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team. As a middle blocker, she logged 155 kills, which led all Oklahoma’s players at the position, Perkins’ efficiency was another highlight as she finished the season with a .416 hitting percentage, which ranked her among the best in the nation.

“We are excited to add Morgan to the Aggie family,” said Morrison. “I have been following Morgan through the years and she’s continued to separate herself as one of the most dynamic middle blockers in the country off of two feet and has all the tools necessary to be elite.

“Creating a destination program starts with people who want to be at your program, and as with all our players, I can’t wait to get Morgan into the gym and see who she develops into as a volleyball player and human.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.