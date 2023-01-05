Volleyball Adds Big 10 Transfer, National Champion to 2023 Roster – LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball adds Jade Demps, a transfer from Wisconsin to the 2023 roster announced by head Coach Tonya Johnson.

Demps is a 6-2 right side hitter from Raleigh, NC and joins the Tigers with two years of eligibility remaining. Demps brings more NCAA postseason experience to the club after three consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances with the Badgers that featured two Final Four Appearances and winning the 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball National Championship title. In her career, Demps has 317 total kills averaging 1.67 kills per set, a .282 hitting percentage and nine aces to go along with 46 blocks and 152 total digs.

After a shortened 2020 season where Demps averaged 2.09 Kills per set and registered a .343 hitting percentage, the North Carolina native averaged 1.93 Kills per set in 2021 and had a career-high 18 Kills and 16 digs at Minnesota (Nov. 21). In 2022, Demps played in 55 sets over 22 matches where she totaled 80 kills, a .282 hitting percentage, 22 blocks and two aces.

