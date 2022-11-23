Volleyball accepts bid to national tournament

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton volleyball (17-8) was rewarded for its full season of body of work and the Bearcats will be making their first-ever appearance in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). Similar to the basketball NIT, the NIVC is a national postseason tournament for high-level teams that fall just short of an NCAA berth. The 32-team bracket will be revealed on Sunday night, Nov. 27. Binghamton received an automatic berth after winning the America East regular season crown.

The NIVC is a single-elimination tournament with Qualifiers sent to four-team pods across the country. The Bearcats will play on the road, likely at another school in the Northeast. First-round matches are held between Dec. 1-4, meaning BU will be playing into the month of December for the first time in school history.

“We’re still rolling,” first-year head Coach Allie Yaeger said. “It’s a great opportunity for these kids to see what a national postseason tournament is like and this experience will help us for the future.”

In last year’s NIVC event, UNLV defeated Valparaiso in the Championship match. UConn and UTEP were the other semifinalists. Boston College and Delaware State, both of which Binghamton faced this season, earned spots in the 2021 field. In addition to Binghamton, three other 2022 conference regular season Champions have also accepted NIVC bids: Houston Christian (Southland, 23-10), Liberty (Atlantic Sun Conference, 23-8) and UT-Rio Grande Valley (Western Athletic Conference, 25 -6).

The Bearcats will have more than a week to rest and recover after hosting the America East Championship over the weekend. Diminished by injuries to two all-conference players, top-seeded BU lost to New Hampshire in the semifinals.