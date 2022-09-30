Volleyball: Academy improves to 8-1, ranked 7th in state | Kingman Daily Miner

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School volleyball team, coming off its only loss of the season against 3A Parker, notched a convincing 3-0 win over visiting Arizona Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The Lady Tigers won by set scores of 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 to improve to 8-1 overall. They are ranked seventh in the state in Class 2A under Coach Annette McCord.

Academy senior hitter Kimber Privetts registered half of the Lady Tigers kills with 21. She added two blocks, two service aces and 10 assists to her totals.

Senior Anika Larsen led the winners with 14 digs, four service aces and 19 assists.

The Lady Tigers will play a pair of home matches this week, hosting Heritage Academy Laveen at 6 pm on Tuesday and Mohave Accelerated at 6 pm Thursday.

Lee Williams 3, Prescott 0

PRESCOTT – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team beat Prescott 3-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

After falling behind 1-0, the Lady Volunteers won three straight over the Lady Badgers. The set scores were 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23.

Lee Williams improved to 5-3 with the win, while Prescott fell to 1-10. Lee Williams is ranked 23rd of 48 teams in Class 4A in the state.

Yuma Catholic 3, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – Yuma Catholic dominated, beating host Kingman in a high school girls volleyball game 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The set scores were 25-9, 25-8, 25-10.

Kingman fell to 1-8 for the season with the loss, while the Lady Shamrocks improved to 6-4.