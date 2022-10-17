VMI Men’s Soccer at Home for Two Games this Week; Time Change for Saturday

LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI men’s soccer team is home for two games this week on Patchin Field as the regular season winds down. The Keydets host Robert Morris University Wednesday at 4 pm and Southern Conference foe Wofford University Saturday at 1 pm The contest against Wofford was originally scheduled for 3 pm

The program’s five seniors, Gabe Calhoun Josh and Nathan Lam , Tate Pospichal and Leo White will be honored Saturday in a pre-match ceremony.

Match Information

Vs. Robert Morris, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m., Lexington, Va., Patchin Field

ESPN+

Live Stats

Vs. Wofford, Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m., Lexington, Va., Patchin Field

Live Stats

About the Colonials:

Robert Morris fell to 3-7-1 after a 1-0 loss to Cleveland State Wednesday. Chase Gilley has four goals and two assists this year, while Friedrich Petrelli has played every minute in goal and has a 1.45 goals against average.

Last Time:

The Colonials defeated the Keydets 4-1 last season in Moon Township, Pa. Nathan Lam found the back of the net for VMI.

About the Bulldogs:

Wofford improved to 4-6-2 overall and 1-1-1 in SoCon play with a 2-0 win over Furman Saturday evening. Nikolai Rojel leads the team with six goals while Jackson Wrobel has four goals and five assists.