VMI Football falls at Wofford 34-16
16
1-9, 0-7
34
3-7, 3-4
16
34
|Team
|1 st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|
|0
|10
|0
|6
|16
|
|21
|3
|7
|3
|34
Game Recap: Football |
SPARTANBURG, SC – The VMI Football team traveled to Spartanburg for its last road game of the 2022 season, dropping the SoCon Matchup to Wofford by a score of 34-16.
Key Stats
– Seth Morgan goes 21-for-38 with one INT, one passing and one rushing TD; team totals 309 yards
– Chance Knox leads the way with 6 receptions for 55 yards, Isaiah Lemmond (3 rec., 76 yds) hauls in 52-yard TD
– Rashad Raymond Rushes for 64 yards, adds 5 touches for 48 yards
– Leroy Thomas’ five receptions move him past Mark Stock for third place all-time at VMI in receptions
– Morgan moves into fifth place all-time for career completions (436), has 1,114 yards this season
– Alex Oliver, Tahj Summey total 10 tackles each
-17 Keydets register at least one tackle; Jerry Rice is 1-for-1 on FG attempts
– Jack Culbreath punts 6 times for 304 yards (50.7 average) including a career-long 60-yard punt
How it Happened
– VMI won the coin toss and elected to take the ball, but a pair of fumbles helped Wofford jump out to a 24-3 advantage
– Morgan finds Isaiah Lemmond for a 52-yard touchdown reception to make the score 24-10 at the break
– With Wofford leading 31-10 in the fourth, the VMI defense forced a fumble at the one yard line to prevent a score
– The Terriers added three more before Morgan and the offense moved down the field for their second touchdown of the day
– Wofford Winds the clock down, takes the game 34-16
What’s Next
The Keydets will cap off the 2022 season in a big way, hosting The Citadel on Saturday as the battle for the Silver Shako begins at Foster Field at high noon.