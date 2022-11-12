VMI Football falls at Wofford 34-16

Next Game: The Citadel 11/19/2022 | 12:00 p.m Nov. 19 (Sat) / 12:00 p.m The Citadel History

SPARTANBURG, SC – The VMI Football team traveled to Spartanburg for its last road game of the 2022 season, dropping the SoCon Matchup to Wofford by a score of 34-16.

Key Stats

– Seth Morgan goes 21-for-38 with one INT, one passing and one rushing TD; team totals 309 yards

– Chance Knox leads the way with 6 receptions for 55 yards, Isaiah Lemmond (3 rec., 76 yds) hauls in 52-yard TD

– Rashad Raymond Rushes for 64 yards, adds 5 touches for 48 yards

– Leroy Thomas’ five receptions move him past Mark Stock for third place all-time at VMI in receptions

– Morgan moves into fifth place all-time for career completions (436), has 1,114 yards this season

– Alex Oliver , Tahj Summey total 10 tackles each

-17 Keydets register at least one tackle; Jerry Rice is 1-for-1 on FG attempts

– Jack Culbreath punts 6 times for 304 yards (50.7 average) including a career-long 60-yard punt

How it Happened

– VMI won the coin toss and elected to take the ball, but a pair of fumbles helped Wofford jump out to a 24-3 advantage

– Morgan finds Isaiah Lemmond for a 52-yard touchdown reception to make the score 24-10 at the break

– With Wofford leading 31-10 in the fourth, the VMI defense forced a fumble at the one yard line to prevent a score

– The Terriers added three more before Morgan and the offense moved down the field for their second touchdown of the day

– Wofford Winds the clock down, takes the game 34-16

What’s Next

The Keydets will cap off the 2022 season in a big way, hosting The Citadel on Saturday as the battle for the Silver Shako begins at Foster Field at high noon.