VMI Football drops contest at Western Carolina to open SoCon play

Next Game: ETSU 10/8/2022 | 1:30 p.m October 08 (Sat) / 1:30 p.m ETSU History

CULLOWHEE, NC – The VMI Football team traveled to Cullowhee for its SoCon-opening Matchup with Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon, falling to the high-powered Catamounts offense 38-17.

Despite forcing two Western Carolina interceptions and blocking a punt for the second consecutive game, the Catamount offense – which entered the weekend second in all of FCS for total offense – was able to total 521 yards on 80 plays, while the Keydets logged 270 yards of total offense is 67 plays.

Chance Knox hauls sets career-highs in receptions (9), receiving yards (105) while six players record at least one reception

hauls sets career-highs in receptions (9), receiving yards (105) while six players record at least one reception Collin Ironside goes 14-for-27 with a touchdown, 16-yard TD scamper; Corey Bridy totals 70 yards on the ground

goes 14-for-27 with a touchdown, 16-yard TD scamper; totals 70 yards on the ground Six receivers record catches for 194 yards

Evan Eller leads team with 15 tackles; Eric Rankin has seven tackles, two sacks while nine players have five or more tackles

leads team with 15 tackles; has seven tackles, two sacks while nine players have five or more tackles Austin White , Alex Oliver register interceptions

, register interceptions Jerry Rice is now tied for second all-time at VMI with 31 made field goals (Wade Hawkins)

How it Happened

The Catamounts got on the board first Midway through the opening period with a Terrence Horne 21-yard touchdown reception from Carlos Davis. VMI countered on its ensuing drive with a 16-yard Collin Ironside Rush to knot the score at 7-7 with 5:32 on the clock. Western got a 6-yard TJ Jones rushing touchdown with a minute left in the first quarter. After a Jerry Rice field goal, the Catamounts increased their lead to 21-10 with when Davis connected with David White for a 17-yard TD reception.

Always a good Chance he'll catch it! Chance Knox with a great catch to end the first quarter. #RahVaMil #NewStandard pic.twitter.com/gnlKd6bw2T — VMI Football (@VMI_Football) October 1, 2022 “>Tweet # Always a good chance he’ll catch it! Chance Knox with a great catch to end the first quarter. #RahVaMil #NewStandard pic.twitter.com/gnlKd6bw2T — VMI Football (@VMI_Football) October 1, 2022

The schools went back and forth to start the second before Western kicker Richard McCollum converted a short 20-yard field goal to increase the WCU lead to 24-10 at the 3:43 mark of the third quarter. Western then took advantage of a sack fumble by VMI’s Ironside which the Catamounts recovered at the VMI 21-yard line, cashing in for a 21-yard scoring reception to make the score 31-10 just moments later.

VMI trimmed the deficit to 31-17 early in the fourth quarter when Ironside connected with tight end Aidan Twombly for a 7-yard TD reception with 14:55 left in regulation. The Catamounts would ultimately put the game out of reach with 10:38 to play when Davis threw a 69-yard touchdown completion to Raphael Williams for the final tally of 38-17.

Twombly wide open for the Touchdown! VMI cuts the lead 17-31.#RahVaMil #NewStandard pic.twitter.com/G83qLmlh57 — VMI Football (@VMI_Football) October 1, 2022 “>Tweet # Twombly wide open for the Touchdown! VMI cuts the lead 17-31.#RahVaMil #NewStandard pic.twitter.com/G83qLmlh57 — VMI Football (@VMI_Football) October 1, 2022

What’s Next

VMI returns home next Saturday to continue Southern Conference action against ETSU at 1:30 pm at Foster Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.