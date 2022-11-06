VMI Football brings the fight to No. 10 Samford, but falls 34-15

Next Game: at Wofford 11/12/2022 | 1:30 p.m Nov. 12 (Sat) / 1:30 p.m at Wofford History

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – On a rainy Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, the VMI Football team held a 12-7 lead over 10th-ranked Samford after 30 minutes of play, battling to the last second as the Bulldogs ultimately prevailed 34-15.

Offensively, the story of the day for VMI was Jerry Rice , who went a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts to tie his own program record (along with Craig Jones) for made field goals in a game. VMI would hold a 15-14 lead with 39 seconds to play in the third quarter, but the high-powered Samford offense scored 20 unanswered to close the game.

VMI’s record now drops to 1-8 on the year and 0-6 in the league, while the 10th-ranked Bulldogs stay perfect in the SoCon (6-0) and improve to 8-1 on the season.

“I thought we came out with a lot of grit, brotherhood and purpose,” said head coach Scott Wachenheim . “We Ran the ball well in the first, kept their offense off the field…They hit us on a couple of explosive plays in the second. Hats off to Samford and congrats to Coach Chris Hatcher for becoming the all-time winningest Coach at Samford . They found a way, and we have to find a way to make those plays. Proud of our team and the way they fought.”

Key Stats

– Jerry Rice goes a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals, moves into second place all-time for career points (189)

– VMI wins time of possession battle 36-24, totals 371 yards on offense

– Corey Bridy eclipses the 100-yard rushing mark for the fifth time in his career, totaling a season-high 113 yards – adds three catches for 37 yards

– Tahj Summey , Shamus Jones record interceptions as the VMI defense collects three turnovers

– Seven Keydets record a reception as Chance Knox has eight catches, 50 yards

– 21 players pick up a tackle, with Evan Eller (17 total) and Stone Snyder (12 total) leading the way

How it Happened

The VMI defense picked up where it left off last week, collecting a fumble on Samford’s first drive which would lead to a Jerry Rice field goal. The defense got Morgan and company the ball back, as Rice knocked another field goal through to make the score 6-0 after one quarter. In the second, the Keydet offense picked up some big first downs as Rice improved the lead to 9-0. Samford would finally break through with a touchdown, but Morgan and the offense matriculated down the field as Rice connected from 36 yards as VMI took a 12-7 lead into the break.

Samford came out with a quick hitter to take a 14-12 lead. As the Bulldogs looked primed to add seven more, Shamus Jones intercepted a pass in the end zone. The Keydet offense once again came up with some big conversions, leading to Rice’s fifth field goal of the contest. Samford turned to its prolific passing game, scoring touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a 25-17 lead, tacking on a score late to take the game 34-15.

Catching up with Coach

“I’ve known how good Jerry was all year, we just haven’t given him many opportunities. We want to score touchdowns not field goals, but the situations today called for field goals. Defense was playing well, Samford drops eight and it’s hard to get the ball into the end zone so credit to them for holding us.”

On the Focus for Wofford

“Gotta get better. We have to practice with the intensity, preparation and focus that when the plays come our way we are confident we can make them. There were times to make game-changing plays today, and we didn’t make them. We had some opportunities, we just didn’t make the big plays.”

What’s Next

The Keydets stay on the road, visiting Wofford next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 pm