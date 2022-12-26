VMI Football adds 15 players to the 2023 signing class

LEXINGTON, Va. – Head Coach Danny Rocco and his staff made an impact on Wednesday’s National Signing Day (Dec. 21), getting 15 commits to its 2023 class.

“I’m excited to welcome this new group to VMI,” said Head Coach Danny Rocco. “I’m Grateful for our staff and for those who have worked really hard to sign these future cadet-athletes. I recognize this group to be the foundation for the future of VMI football.”

Zyron Bacote – Defensive Back – 5-11, 175 – Virginia Beach, Va.

A Green Run High School product, Bacote got snaps at both defensive back and running back, helping his team to a 13-1 record and a regional championship as a senior. Rushing for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns, Bacote was named Second Team All-Region for his efforts. In addition to Green Run winning the district championship as a senior, Bacote – an Honor roll student – ​​helped his high school squad capture the district crown in his junior season.

Henry Berling – Linebacker – 6-2, 220 – Richmond, Va.

One of two Benedictine College Prep signees in the 2023 class, Berling earned four varsity letters including being a part of a state championship team his freshman year. Earning Second Team All-State his junior season and First Team All-State as a senior, Berling helped the Cadets reach the state championship final each season. This year, Berling is the alpha company commander at Benedictine.

Elijah Brooks – Defensive Line – 6-2, 185 – Louisa, Va.

A factor on the line, Brooks is a two-time all-region award winner and was named to the All-State squad. A four-year varsity letterwinner for Louisa County High School, Brooks has been on the varsity basketball team the last three seasons as well. A strong student, Brooks would like to pursue the financial world after college. Last week, Brooks was named to the All-Jefferson First Team Defense team.

Cade Cox – Quarterback – 6-3, 220 – Chesapeake, Va.

Cox spent the majority of his high school time at Greenbrier Christian Academy (GCA) where he was named Virginia Independent Schools Football League Division I Player of the Year after leading GCA to their first ever State Championship, accounting for nearly 85 percent of the Offensive production (39 TDs, 1,200 yards rushing, 950 yards passing). Wanting to test himself against the best, Cox transferred to Oscar Smith High School for his senior season, earning the starting position before an injury cut his season short. A multi-sport athlete, Cox played baseball up until ninth grade, picking up golf after the Pandemic while continuing to play basketball and football. Being an athlete runs in the family, as his sister is a high jumper at Liberty and his grandfather was a minor league pitcher for the San Francisco Giants.

Robbie Dunn – Defensive Line – 6-3, 275 – Midlothian, Va.

Competing for Trinity Episcopal High School, Dunn has dominated on the defensive side of the ball, earning All-State twice while helping Trinity to two State Championships in the Virginia Prep league. In addition to the football field, Dunn is a key player on the Trinity lacrosse squad. Off the field, Dunn is an Honor roll student, has made the Headmaster’s List and is a tour guide for the school.

Noah Fathy – Defensive Line – 6-5, 240 – Marcus Hook, Pa.

Starting his high school career at Milford Academy, Fathy played three years of varsity football, seeing time at quarterback and wide receiver and earning multiple player of the week honors. After his time at Milford, Fathy attended Salesianum for his post grad year where he switched over to the defensive line totaling 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 51 total tackles while collecting two player of the week awards. Football runs in Fathy’s blood, as his brother played at Keystone College and his grandfather (William Doherty) played at Minnesota. An Honor roll student, Fathy plans on studying business and economics.

Isaiah Grevious – Linebacker – 6-1, 205 – Charlottesville, Va.

From just down the road, Grievous was moved around the field at Albemarle High School, spending time at wide receiver and turning out performances like a 10 catch, 162-yard outing with a touchdown this past October. Defensively, Grievous was just as solid, earning All-VHSL Region 5D Second Team Defense honors as a senior.

Andrew Kocan – Offensive Line – 6-4, 280 – Canonsburg, Pa.

Bolstering the Canon-McMillan Offensive line, Kocan was named an All-WPIAL Top 10 Offensive lineman, receiving all-conference honors in the process. Kocan is a standout baseball player for Canon-McMillan, being named First Team All-Section as a designated hitter. Undecided on his major, Kocan is a member of the National Honor Society, and Under Armor Academic All-American and has made Honor roll every quarter during high school.

Nathan Lhotsky – Tight End – 6-4, 225 – Bridgeport, W.Va.

After recording five touchdowns and 281 yards and earning First Team All-County as a junior at Bridgeport High School, Lhotsky exploded for 50 catches, 528 yards and two touchdowns at Robert C. Byrd High School his senior year as he was named First Team All-Conference, All-State Honorable Mention and Second Team All-County. Both of Lhotsky’s parents were Collegiate athletes, as his mom played volleyball at Florida International and his dad played football at Edinboro (Pa.). Lhotsky’s grandfather was an All-ACC tackle at Clemson, while Aunt (Janna) and Uncle (Mike) played Collegiate soccer.

Jacob Moore – Defensive Line – 6-2, 280 – Richmond, Va.

Coming from the same school as Berling and Christian Dunn , Moore is a standout lineman from Benedictine College Prep. Alongside Berling, Moore helped Benedictine reach the state championship final each of the past two seasons.

Egypt Nelson – Wide Receiver – 6-3, 200 – Chesapeake, Va.

While Nelson comes to VMI as a wideout, the Booker T. Washington High School product spent time at defensive back and quarterback over the last few years. Nelson has also been a key member of the Booker T. Washington basketball team, scoring 16 points and 13 rebounds in a recent win over Bayside.

Marcus Roser – Offensive Line – 6-3, 285 – Ashburn, Va.

Hailing from the same high school as current Keydet Luke Schalow , Roser not only played Offensive line at Briar Woods High School but handled the long snapping duties. Among his recognition, Roser was named one Burg Sports Network’s Offensive Players of the Year and was a Second Team All-Region Offensive lineman.

Luke Scott – Defensive Line – 6-4, 235 – Johnson City, Tenn.

Scott has been a standout player for years, earning All-Conference three times and being named the 2022 Mountain Lakes Defensive Lineman of the Year. Also a three-time Defensive Impact Player, Scott was selected to the 2022 All-State All-Star game after 63 tackles, 10 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss, two blocked punts, one blocked field goal and one fumble recovery. Helping his football team to back-to-back conference titles, Scott plays basketball at Daniel Boone High School.

EJ Wilborne – Defensive Back – 6-0, 185 – Fredericksburg, Va.

Competing for Riverbend High School, Wilborne played both defensive back and wide receiver, earning First Team All-Commonwealth Accolades in 2021 and 2022 and was a Freelance Star Male Athlete of the Year Finalist in 2021. A three-sport athlete (basketball, track) , started on the football and varsity basketball teams since he was a freshman, earning First Team All-Area honors in both sports. Currently, EJ’s brother Shawn plays guard for the JMU Men’s Basketball Team.

Tristan Woodley – Offensive Line – 6-4, 300 – Virginia Beach, Va.

In 2022, Woodley earned All-Region honors after a stellar season on the Offensive line for Bayside High School. Woodley is also a noteworthy basketball player, helping his team to a regional championship. A strong student, Woodley was recognized by his team after the season for his play, being voted Offensive MVP and earning the Q. Owens-Person Award, earning All-Region and All-Beach First Team honors for his play this past season.