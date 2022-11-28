VMI Basketball Travels to Presbyterian Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI men’s basketball team hits the road Tuesday to face Presbyterian College in a non-conference affair at 7 pm in the Templeton Center.

The Keydets return home after the game for a three-game homestand and won’t play a road contest again until Dec. 13.

VMI rolled Saturday to a 108-58 win over Regent University in Cameron Hall. Senior Sean Conway drilled 6-of-7 three-pointers for 20 points and Devin Butler hit 5-6 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 16 points with six rebounds. Freshman Asher Woods netted a game-high 21 points, hitting 8-of-10 from the field. The Keydets made 37-of-56 (66.1%) of their shots overall and 19-of-33 (57.6%) from deep.

Game information:

Tuesday, November 26, 7 p.m

at Clinton, SC, Templeton Center

Live Stats – – ESPN+

About the Blue Hose:

Presbyterian enters the game 1-6 overall, having dropped six-straight. PC fell 69-42 at Charlotte on Saturday, Marquis Barnett and Houston Jones led the Blue Hose with 10 points apiece.

Crosby James leads the Blue Hose with 67 points in his seven starts for 9.6 points a game. Barnett chips in 9.1 points a contest with 5.3 rebounds.