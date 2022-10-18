VMI Basketball tickets are on sale now

LEXINGTON, Va. – With basketball season just three weeks away, VMI Athletics announced that tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now!

In addition to various packages that are available for the year, VMI is offering free admission to four of its home games, including the home opener on November 10.

Single game tickets for weeknight games are $10, with the exception of two premium games – Navy, The Citadel – where admission will be $25.

For youth single game tickets as well as all Ticketing packages, visit vmi.universitytickets.com today. Come check out the newly renovated Costen Court at Cameron Hall and cheer on our Keydets!



Season ticket packages priced as follows:

Reserved Adult: $150

Reserved Youth: $90

Saturday Pack Adult: $100

Saturday Pack Youth: $75

2022-23 Basketball Single Game Ticket Prices:

In an effort to Engage the local community and our VMI fans we will have 4 home games that will be free of charge this season:

• PSU New Kensington – November 10th

• Regent – November 26th

• Carlow – December 7th

• ETSU -December 31st

Weeknight SoCon Games, $10:

• UNCG -January 11th

• Mercer – January 19th

• Furman -February 8th

• Chattanooga -February 15th

• Wofford -February 22nd

Premium Games, $25:

• Navy – December 3rd

• The Citadel -January 21st