VMI Basketball plays tough but falls at UNCG

Box Score

GREENSBORO, NC –

The VMI men’s basketball team played one of the top teams in the Southern Conference tough on the road Wednesday night, but UNC Greensboro (UNCG) defeated the Keydets 62-50 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Spartans, now 8-1 in league play, opened a 28-16 lead at halftime. The Keydets came out firing after intermission and used a 24-14 run over the first 10 minutes to cut the edge to just two.

Freshman guard Tony Felder, Jr. scored 11 points over that stretch, including two three pointers. VMI stayed within five until the final 4:14 of play.

Noteworthy :

*The five Keydet freshmen combined for 42 points

*Felder, Jr. scored a team-high 15 points with four assists. His point total is the highest output since scoring 21 at American on Dec. 13 and his career-high was 22 at Davidson Nov. 13.

*Freshman Rickey Bradley, Jr. posted 10 points and six rebounds

*Freshman Asher Woods had nine points and eight rebounds

*Freshman Tyler Houser had seven points and a team-best nine rebounds (tying a season-high) while freshman Taeshaud Jackson II posted seven rebounds and three steals

*Senior Sean Conway netted five points, moving his career point total to 966 as he nears the 1,000-point marker

*Keyshaun Langley and Dante Treacy each had 14 points for UNCG

Next time :

The Keydets host Western Carolina University Saturday at 1 pm in VMI’s Coaches vs. Cancer game. The event will also feature a canned food drive to benefit local food shelters. For every non-perishable food item donated at the front lobby of Cameron Hall on Saturday, fans will receive one free admission to the game.

Quotes from Head Coach Andrew Wilson :

“I’m so proud of my guys for the way they battled through adversity tonight. When you outrebound the most physical team in the SoCon by 14 that is a winning formula and our time is coming.

We are growing every game and our time is coming soon.”