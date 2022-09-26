27 Sep 2022

| 06:42am IST

VM Prabhudesai to head Handball Association

Team Herald

MARGAO: Ex-Director of Sports & Youth Affairs VM Prabhudesai will be the new chief of the Goa Handball Association election was held to elect new executive committee of Goa Handball Association at Margao on Sunday.

Prabhudesai was unanimously elected as the President of the Handball Association. In all 37 members attended the election process. The new executive committee will be for the year 2022-26. Adv. Rituraj U. Prabhudessai was the Returning Officer for the Election. No representative from SAG was present for the election. The Goa Olympic Association was represented by Jayesh Naik.

The New committee is as follows: VM Prabhudesai (President), Rupesh Mahatma (Chairman), Satyawan Harmalkar, Conciecao Fernandes, Salvino D’Costa, Luis Joao Vaz (Vice-President), Sriram Naik (General Secretary), Wency Gonsalves (Asst . Secretary), Gangaram Naik (Treasurer), Maria Perpetual Pires, Yasmin Khan, Mahesh Rivonkar, Pradeep Nerurkar, Ramesh Desai, Francisco D’Costa, Vijay Bhosle, Hemant Parodkar, Sudeep Kamat, Shekhar Pai Fondekar, Rajendra Adpaikar & Francisco Fernandes.