Vlatko’s World Cup short list? ‘Around 30′ players or ’32 to be more precise’ 01/20/2023

The USA closes out its two-game series against New Zealand on Saturday (Friday 10 pm ET) when it plays the Football Ferns at Auckland’s Eden Park, site of the USA’s opening game at the Women’s World Cup July 22 against Vietnam.

US Coach Vlatko Andonovski brought 24 players to New Zealand, but the Squad is down to 23 after Lindsey Horan, the Lone foreign-based player, returned to Lyon for his D1 Arkema match Sunday against Montpellier. Lyon, the reigning European champion, agreed to release Horan but only for the first match, which the USA won, 4-0.

Ahead of the second match, Andonovski was asked how many players were in contention for the final Squad for the World Cup, where it has not been determined how many players each team can bring (23 or 26?).

“At this point, we do have a list,” said the US coach. “There’s around 30 that are in contention for a spot. And we continue looking and observing, evaluating everything. These players are fighting really hard and every day, they just make it Harder and Harder for us. Ultimately, as much as we hate it , we love the fact that we have to make a hard decision.”

Andonovski was asked why he has such a short list.

“There was 40 at one point. Okay, we’re at 32 to be more precise right now.”

Besides the 23 still in New Zealand and Horan, three 2022 regulars (when healthy) are working their way back.

Tierna Davidson has been training with German club Wolfsburg as she rehabs following an ACL tear suffered last March, Kelley O’Hara (out since mid-August with a hip injury) will also return soon, while Catarina Macario (another victim of an ACL tear) should resume training at Lyon in February.

Also sidelined have been Sam Mewis, Christian Press, Abby Dahlkemper and Tobin Heath, all key members of the 2019 US world Championship team. Andonovski was asked about Mewis (suffering from a knee injury) on Tuesday.

“At this point, I don’t want to guess what the time is or if she is going to be back at all,” Andonovski said.

Two-time world champion Julie Ertzwho started with To Rose Lavelle and Mewis in midfield when the USA won the 2019 World Cup in France. gave birth to her first son in August.

Ertz, whose holding midfield position has been one of the hardest to fill, needs more time to prepare before she even starts training, Andonovski said.

Photo (LR): Horan, Morgan, Sanchez, Swanson, Lavelle, Sullivan, Rodman against New Zealand. Credit: AFP.