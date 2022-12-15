Visual Learning: German Students Embrace Art
“Last year we acquired a print made in 1856 depicting the German Scientist Alexander Humboldt in his study, an old man surrounded by the trappings and symbols of his long and accomplished life,” said Braun, “and I was delighted to be able to show this to Professor Tautz and her students.”
Humboldt, who lived from 1769 to 1859, was a towering intellectual figure in Europe who traveled the world obsessively, collecting many artifacts. “He was a polymath and a Renaissance man,” explained Braun, “who at one point incurred the jealousy of Napoleon because the French Emperor felt Humboldt was more famous than him!”
The class then went on to read Vermessung der Welt (Measurement of the World), a fictionalized account of the relationship between the well-traveled Humboldt and the German mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, who hardly ever left his home province, and the conversations they had about how to “measure the world.”
The book is a great way of examining how different myths and narratives originate, and how these affect our worldview, said Tautz. “It also helps underline the truly interdisciplinary nature of German studies, making use of art exhibits, guest speakers, honors projects [see right]and other sources, Positioning itself increasingly in a more global, inclusive, and diverse context.”
Next semester, Tautz will be teaching German History through Visual Culture and Ethics of the Image. Both classes, she said, will be making use of the resources available in the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.
Hear Birgit Tautz is a recent Bowdoin Presents podcast discussing German literature, translation, and how she works within the field of digital humanities. Listen on Spotify.
Honoring an Honors Project:
Students in Professor Tautz’s class were required to read a chapter of 2022 Graduate Gita Kant’s honors project as one of their assignments. The project—titled Unraveling Paradise: Colonialism and Disguise in German Language Literature—reflected her strong interest in marginalized perspectives and the different ways through which we come to understand various viewpoints and lived experiences.
“My project uses the concept of masks in reference to the erasure of Pacific island culture and identity when only exhibited through colonizing perspectives and interpretations,” said Kant. Her thesis also explores three works of fiction—which are roughly a century apart, starting in the early 1800s—each focusing on a different Pacific island “paradise.”
“The authors Gita chose to use the notion of ‘paradise’ to obscure the Realities of Colonial Conquest and violence while simultaneously creating (often ironic) distance between white male European colonizers and the European/German society they have chosen to leave,” said Associate Professor of German and Department Chair Jill Smith. Kant’s project was especially noteworthy, said Smith, because of how it offers changing perspectives on the dominant narrative.
Kant now works for Bank of America, where she focuses on issues of diversity and inclusion. As a sophomore, she was an intern at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, an experience she said sparked an interest in “whose Voices we center.”