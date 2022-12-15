Visual Learning: German Students Embrace Art

“Last year we acquired a print made in 1856 depicting the German Scientist Alexander Humboldt in his study, an old man surrounded by the trappings and symbols of his long and accomplished life,” said Braun, “and I was delighted to be able to show this to Professor Tautz and her students.”

Humboldt, who lived from 1769 to 1859, was a towering intellectual figure in Europe who traveled the world obsessively, collecting many artifacts. “He was a polymath and a Renaissance man,” explained Braun, “who at one point incurred the jealousy of Napoleon because the French Emperor felt Humboldt was more famous than him!”

The class then went on to read Vermessung der Welt (Measurement of the World), a fictionalized account of the relationship between the well-traveled Humboldt and the German mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, who hardly ever left his home province, and the conversations they had about how to “measure the world.”

The book is a great way of examining how different myths and narratives originate, and how these affect our worldview, said Tautz. “It also helps underline the truly interdisciplinary nature of German studies, making use of art exhibits, guest speakers, honors projects [see right]and other sources, Positioning itself increasingly in a more global, inclusive, and diverse context.”

Next semester, Tautz will be teaching German History through Visual Culture and Ethics of the Image. Both classes, she said, will be making use of the resources available in the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.