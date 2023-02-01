Visual Arts — Feb. 1 – Brainerd Dispatch

I DID

Jacques Art Center

121 Second St. NW

The All Jaques Exhibit will be on display until March 8. Stop in to warm your heart with the art by a local Aikinite, Francis Lee Jaques, one of the country’s premier wildlife artists.

He was hired by the Natural History Museum in New York to paint dozens of dioramas and was sent, along with his author wife Page, around the globe to capture wildlife and scenes for those dioramas.

After his stint in New York, Minnesota’s Bell Museum on the campus of the University of Minnesota hired him to paint their dioramas.

The gallery is open from noon-4 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Groups are welcome to schedule a special visit by calling 218-927-2363 where the curator will give a lecture about the center and Francis Lee Jaques and his wife, Florence Page Jaques.

For more information, call 218-927-2363, email [email protected] or visit jaquesart.com.

BRAINERD

Crossing Arts Alliance

711 Laurel St.

“Sleepover at Grandma’s” is an exhibit featuring the artwork of Helen Dolan that will open Wednesday, Feb. 1, and ends Feb. 25.

For more information, contact Crossing Arts at 218-833-0416 or email [email protected] Hours are 10 am-5 pm Tuesday through Friday and 10 am-2 pm Saturday.

LITTLE FALLS

Great River Arts

122 First St. SE

The Front Galley of Great River Arts will feature the exhibit “Flow State” by Gina Gaetz. The exhibit will run until Feb. 25. To learn more about her work, visit ginagaetz.com.

The Main Gallery will feature the exhibit “Portraits: An Exploration in Identity,” by Blair Treuer. The exhibit will run until Feb. 25. To learn more about her work, visit blairtreuer.com.

The Great River Arts galleries hours are 10 am-5 pm Wednesday through Friday and 10 am-2 pm Saturday. For more information, call 320-632-0960, email [email protected] or visit greatart.org.

NEW YORK MILLS

New York Mills Regional Cultural Center

24 N. Main Ave.

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has on display in its gallery Photographs by Jon Solinger about life on small farms in rural west central Minnesota. The show, entitled “Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community” will be on display from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to March 4.

Solinger, in collaboration with members of the Lake Agassiz chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association and MANNA Food Co-op, and with the support of West Central Initiative, has created a gallery exhibit about life and work on small farms in our region.

The exhibit addresses the human side of agriculture and local food: what the work means to people and the emotional responses to the Trials and Rewards of life in sustainable farming and food production, according to a news release.

It is art that celebrates farmers and producers who bring to their work an ethic of living well on the land by practicing environmental stewardship and building economic resilience.

The exhibit consists of photographic portraits of the people, animals and landscapes engaged in the work of sustainable farming and local food in our rural neighborhood. It also includes an oral history component: transcribed interviews with the subjects.

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 am-7 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 am-5 pm Fridays and 10 am-3 pm Saturdays

Private viewings can be arranged anytime by calling Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing her at [email protected]

