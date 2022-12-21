Visual Arts — Dec. 21 – Brainerd Dispatch

LITTLE FALLS

Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum

2151 Lindbergh Drive S.

“Good People: A Photographic Exploration of Morrison County” by Anthony Marchetti will be on display at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls until Dec. 31.

For more information about the event and Marchetti, call 320-632-4007, email [email protected] or visit morrisoncountyhistory.org.

Great River Arts

122 First St. SE

“Minnesota Structures: Signs and Buildings Across the State” by Lars Samuelsson and “Black, Brown and Color” by Kameron White are exhibits on display at Great River Arts until Friday, Dec. 23.

For more information about the art exhibits, call 320-632-0960 or email [email protected]

NEW YORK MILLS

New York Mills Regional Cultural Center

24 Main Ave. OF.

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center invites all to enjoy Photographs from Finland on display in the Gallery until Dec. 31.

“Window to the World” is a travel experience program offered by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center that encourages people to learn and explore the art and culture of other countries through travel and/or learning experiences right here at home.

The Photographs taken by the Window to the World travelers give visitors a glimpse of this trip and the connection they made to Finland. Photographs show the beauty of the land, sea, lakes and historic sites along the way.

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 am-7 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 am-5 pm Fridays, 10 am-3 pm and Saturdays.

Private viewings can be arranged anytime by calling Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing [email protected] For more information, visit www.kulcher.org.

