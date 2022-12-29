Visiting high school player punched referee during basketball game in Cohasset – Boston 25 News

COHASSET, Mass. — Police and education officials are investigating after a referee was struck by a visiting player during a high school basketball game in Cohasset on Wednesday night.

A 17-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly punched the referee in the face during the game against Cohasset High, according to Cohasset Public School Superintendent Patrick Sullivan.

Cohasset police officers responded to the gym at 6:45 pm for the incident and the game was ended immediately. No Cohasset players were involved in the alleged assault.

“Cohasset Public Schools does not condone violence of any type, and we advocate for good sportsmanship during all games and contests,” Superintendent Sullivan said in a statement to the community.

The head of Excel High School, Jerleen John, confirmed the student in question could face disciplinary action in accordance with the Boston Public Schools code of conduct.

“Excel Boys Basketball Team member engaged in a physical altercation with a referee during a game against Cohasset,” John said in a statement. “School staff responded immediately, along with Cohasset police, to provide assistance and de-escalate the situation. The involved student could face disciplinary action.”

John noted that additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is possible.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

