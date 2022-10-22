Visiting Artists introduces alum Mia Breedlove’s “In Process” now showing in Fine Arts Gallery

Reception+for+alum+Mia+Breedloves++opening+night+invites+a+full+house+to+ponder+all+that+is+In+Process.

It’s Oct. 13 the St. Edward’s Fine Arts Center welcomed Mia Carameros Breedlove, a 2013 graduate, back to the Hilltop for the opening of her exhibition “In Process.” The reception was preceded by a talk she gave to guests, the first one held in the Fine Arts building since the start of the pandemic.

After the artist talk, students, faculty, friends and family of the artist enjoyed the provided snacks and refreshments in the hallway and made their way to the gallery. Upon entering the gallery, guests were greeted with various photographs, paintings and even porcelain-dipped chamomile plants.

The “In Process” exhibition is being held on campus in the Fine Arts Center’s gallery from Oct. 13 Thu Nov 4.

Guests sit attentively as Breedlove gives her talk about the exhibition. (Evan Younger/Hilltop Views)
“I feel like this whole show and body of work is really a culmination of my community and how I couldn’t have done this without so many people,” said Breedlove. “I really owe so much gratitude to a lot of people.” (Evan Younger/Hilltop Views)
Refreshments and snacks are provided to guests in the hall, which include fruit, cheese, crackers and cookies. (Evan Younger/Hilltop Views)
Guests can be seen perusing the exhibition and conversing with each other. (Evan Younger/Hilltop Views)
Audience members review informational worksheets documenting Breedlove’s works by title, dimension and price. Each worksheet has a list of numbers that accompanied the work for purchase. (Evan Younger/Hilltop Views)
Breedlove poses next to her favorite works in the exhibit: “Patience” 2022 (left) and the “In Process” 2012-2022 Collage (right). (Evan Younger/Hilltop Views)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button