Visit Tyler forms Arts and Culture Collective

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) – From Visit Tyler:

Visit Tyler, in association with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tyler, has formed the Tyler Arts and Culture Collective. The collective, made up of Eleven people who have been appointed for their love of Tyler and the arts, was formed to provide a unified voice in promoting the arts in Tyler. The plan for, and formation of, the committee is being presented to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting on January 10, 2023. The Tyler Arts and Culture Collective is a group that represents and promotes Tyler as an arts and cultural hot spot in East Texas. The purpose of this group is to work towards building a united arts voice for Tyler’s diverse arts community. This group will function to strengthen and support arts and culture within Tyler and surrounding areas.

The initial collective committee members who will be helping promote Tyler as an arts and culture hot spot are:

• Neita Fran Ward – Arts Advocate and Host for ARTS CONNECTION OF EAST TEXAS on KTBB • Diane Reis – Organizer of the Palette of Roses Annual Arts Show and Secretary of the Art League • Tena Jerger – Owner of EGUIDE Magazine • Derrick White – Arts Department Chair and Professor @ TJC • James Hardin – Executive Director, Innovation Pipeline • Del Polikretis – Executive Director, Texas Forest Trail • Teri Liptak – Arts Advocate and Writer • Claude Figueroa – Sr. Marketing Consultant – Centerpoint Energy • Susan Thomae-Morphew – Executive Director UT Tyler Fine and Performing Arts Center • Sarah Roberts – Assistant Director, School of Performing Arts, UT Tyler • Matt Tommey – Sculptor, Art Mentor, Speaker and Author

“We believe supporting and promoting the amazing people of the arts community in Tyler is a worthwhile endeavour. We are thrilled with this group and appreciate the time they will be devoting to our cause. As a Volunteer committee member, we know their willingness to serve truly highlights their belief in Tyler as a community that wants to support the arts and culture of the region,” stated Shari Lee, President of Visit Tyler.

For more information on the Arts and Culture Collective, visit https://visittyler.com/tyler-arts-collective/ or call 903-360-2824.

