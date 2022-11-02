Visit Salt Lake welcomes NBA All-Star 2023 on February 17-19

Utah will again be on the global stage when the Utah Jazz host NBA All-Star 2023, with the Celebrations tipping off on Friday, February 17 and culminating on Sunday, February 19. To help local businesses attract an influx of customers throughout the weekend, and to ensure an all-star experience for all guests, Visit Salt Lake is working to Recruit robust Hospitality workforce and Volunteer teams to support event activations and help show off the Salt Lake we all love.

“We are excited to host NBA All-Star 2023 and welcome a global audience to experience Utah’s many notable offerings while interacting with our vibrant community,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “This is a marquee, global event that will have tremendous local economic impact, and we are grateful for the support of our community in helping ensure that NBA All-Star 2023 has people talking about Utah for decades to come.” ‘

Visit Salt Lake has multiple All-Star Hospitality workforce positions available. As we build anticipation to welcome guests from across the world to Salt Lake County for NBA All-Star February 17-19, 2023, Visit Salt Lake is recruiting members from the Hospitality industry to create an all-star team to serve our guests. This opportunity to sign up will enter folks into a raffle filled with Utah Jazz games, University of Utah gymnastic and basketball games, ski passes and more.

“If you or someone you know enjoys hosting Celebrations and making new friends, consider becoming a valued member of our all-star Hospitality workforce,” says Clay Partain, Executive Director of Sports Salt Lake. “We are working with Hospitality businesses to compile a list of full-time, part-time, and temporary career opportunities that will welcome and support our community during the NBA All-Star Weekend.” Here’s how you can register: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/hospitality-jobs/nba-all-star-jobs/

Visit Salt Lake is also eager to connect local companies with workforce for NBA All-Star 2023 and beyond. For those companies wanting to fill positions, they can register their full- or part-time positions at: Visitsaltlake.com/about-us/employment-opportunities. They must note that the position(s) are for NBA All-Star 2023 in the description to be eligible for raffle prizes.

Visit Salt Lake is also looking for All-Star Volunteer Ambassadors to welcome the world to NBA All-Star 2023, building an impressive team of Ambassadors who have a passion for sports, a strong spirit of service and true desire to welcome visitors for high-profile events in our community.

“Salt Lake’s volunteers are an important part of making these events happen,” said Caryn Bradshaw, Director of Services, Promotions & Athlete Experience. “Our history of happy and willing volunteers is one of the reasons that sports event organizers are excited to bring their event here.”

Volunteer opportunities include access to exclusive events during NBA All-Star 2023, customized Volunteer apparel, and an All-Star branded gift. Here’s how you can register: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/sportsvolunteer

Visit Salt Lake will be hosting a webinar for more details in November on how local businesses can prepare to welcome fans to our city. With our local partners, we look forward to creating a memorable NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake.