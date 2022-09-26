Visa’s World Cup-Themed Video Game Combines Finance Trivia With Soccer

Visa has released a new version of its Financial Soccer game for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Users play as their favorite national team while moving the ball down the virtual pitch to score goals through correctly answering financial education questions. The game’s trivia spans money management questions related to budgeting, credit spending and cryptocurrency education.

Visa debuted its free educational Financial Football game in 2005 with the NFL and has since made iterations around the World Cups in 2010, 2014, and 2018. This year’s game is Visa’s first to include playable Women’s national teams and the first to have a mobile app on the App Store and Google Play Store. Fans can also play at financialsoccer.com and world.financialfootball.com with gameplay available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Russian and Portuguese. The game features Generic players for men’s and women’s national teams around the world.

Visa has released an educational video game that combines personal finance trivia with soccer competition.

“What we hope happens is not just for someone to play the game,” says Hugh Norton, Visa’s Senior Director of Social Impact “We hope that you play the game and get introduced to a new concept, see something you haven’t heard before . And it encourages the player to then take that next step and seek out financial education.”

Norton called the game Visa’s most popular financial education resource globally, saying it has totaled some 20 million gameplays since its first computer iteration in 2005. Visa is in the final year of its eight-year World Cup sponsorship extension it signed with FIFA in 2014 that’s been valued at more than $170 million. Crypto.com is also a new sponsor of this year’s World Cup.

“Whether you’re talking about digital commerce or crypto, it’s so important to provide people with the knowledge they can make informed and confident decisions,” Norton says. “The bulk of the game is certainly not focused on crypto. But there are a number of questions in there trying to help people understand some of the major questions about cryptocurrency.”

Related: More on cryptocurrency will be covered at SportTechie’s upcoming webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 28, “Vetting Crypto Partnerships: Spotting Perils and Building Long-Term Success in a Volatile Market.” Register for free here.

The game challenges players to answer money management questions at various levels of difficulty to advance down the pitch for a chance to score a goal.

Crypto.com offers a pre-paid Visa card that lets owners add funds using bank account transfers, other credit/debit cards, or cryptocurrency. In a Jan. 2022 earnings call, Visa said its users made $2.5 billion in crypto payments, but the cryptocurrency market has notably tumbled since then amid the broader economic downturn. Other crypto exchanges that offer cards with Visa include Binance and Coinbase. Visa also has a partnership to support Micah Johnson, the former MLB player turned NFT artist.

In addition to personal financial literacy questions for consumers, Visa’s Financial Soccer will also offer a new game mode geared towards small business owners. Those questions will focus on topics such as entrepreneurship, managing employees, inventories, invoices and other complex financial transactions.

We hope that you play the game and get introduced to a new concept, see something you haven’t heard before. And it encourages the player to then take that next step and seek out financial education.

Visa will promote Financial Soccer in more than 100 markets and host live tournaments in the US, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Qatar, Ivory Coast, and Senegal. The credit card company is also partnering with UK-based Charity Street Child United and the Qatari foundation WISE to offer further financial education programs for children in the Middle East.

“Covid was interesting because we really saw a huge shift to online education,” Norton says. “During that time you saw these games becoming more and more important for teachers looking for those online solutions in a classroom, looking for ways they can engage with kids who are at home.”