Visalia native Abraham Campos takes the reins of COS men’s soccer

Visalia native Abraham Campos has been named the College of the Sequoias men’s soccer coach.

Former Coach Renato Bustamante moved to Southern California to pursue other professional opportunities.

Campos, a Golden West High graduate, played two years at COS before accepting a Scholarship to the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

“COS was a springboard for me,” Campos said. “I had a great time as a student-athlete here. I am excited to get to work and help student-athletes here at COS. I feel like I am coming full circle.”

“Campos brings a wealth of coaching and playing experience to COS,” COS Athletic Director Brent Davis said. “Being a former student-athlete that went on to do great things, he is an example of what we want for our men’s soccer players here at COS.”

