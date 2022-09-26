Visa Takes a Shot at Financial Goals with New Soccer Video Game

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With FIFA World Cup™ excitement heating up, Visa (NYSE: V), the Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA, invites soccer fans to sharpen their financial skills on the virtual pitch with the new version of the educational video game, Financial Soccer. Gamers can suit up as the country of their choice and take their best shot for the coveted Trophy by correctly answering questions designed to help players make smart, well-informed money management decisions.

To further Visa’s commitment to uplift lives through the power of sport and the global platform of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Visa is working in Collaboration with clients and non-profit organizations to make the new version of Financial Soccer available to as many people as possible. Visa and partners will host events, learning series and promote game availability in more than 100 markets around the world leading up to and following the tournament. With only one-in-three adults estimated to have a basic understanding of financial concepts, Visa understands the critical need to Foster financial literacy early to ensure a stronger relationship with financial health through adulthood.

“Access to financial education to gain knowledge is critical to help individuals succeed in an increasingly digital world,” said Michelle Gethers, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility, Visa. “Visa is proud to bring the power of its partnership with FIFA to the global stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ to provide a fun and engaging way for individuals and small businesses to begin or build upon their financial education journey.”

New Financial Soccer Game Features

The free educational game challenges players to answer money management questions at various levels of difficulty to advance down the pitch for a chance to score a goal. New features include:

Men’s and Women’s teams and tournaments: Players can now choose between men’s and women’s teams to represent any country in global tournaments, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

Players can now choose between men’s and women’s teams to represent any country in global tournaments, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. Personal finance and small business game modes: For the first time, the game will include a second mode for small business owners that features questions on starting and managing a business, budgeting and more. With entrepreneurship growth reaching historic numbers, additional education on critical business subjects is important to entrepreneurs’ growth. The personal finance track will feature questions on topics like crypto currencies and the wise use of credit.

For the first time, the game will include a second mode for small business owners that features questions on starting and managing a business, budgeting and more. With entrepreneurship growth reaching historic numbers, additional education on critical business subjects is important to entrepreneurs’ growth. The personal finance track will feature questions on topics like crypto currencies and the wise use of credit. Available on-the-go : In addition to online at financialsoccer.com, players can now download for free via iOS and Android mobile app store to play the game on mobile and tablet devices.

In addition to online at financialsoccer.com, players can now download for free via iOS and Android mobile app store to play the game on mobile and tablet devices. Multiple languages: Gameplay in English, Spanish or Arabic, with more languages ​​coming soon including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Russian and Portuguese.

Leaving a Lasting Impact

Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Visa will host live Financial Soccer games in the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Qatar, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal to Engage fans, Athletes and communities with more to come. Visa is partnering with Street Child United and WISE in the Middle East to help expand financial education during the tournament and after through several key initiatives:

Street Child United, a UK-based Charity dedicated to changing the way the world sees and treats street-connected children, will build a two-year financial education program leveraging Visa’s Practical Money Skills curriculum.

WISE, a Qatar Foundation initiative, will launch a series of programs tailored for Qatari Residents to provide youth and SMBs with financial education through Visa’s Practical Money Skills and Practical Business Skills curricula, respectively, and Financial Soccer.

To learn more about Visa’s 30-year commitment to developing innovative, free-to-use and easily accessible financial education resources for businesses, individuals and communities, visit Practical Money Skills.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.