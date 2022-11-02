Visa Drops New Soccer NFT Collection In Buildup To Qatar World Cup

Visa has dropped a new soccer NFT collection in partnership with Crypto.com, as the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar approaches closer.

Visa Has Unveiled New Soccer NFT Collection “Masters Of Movement”

As per an announcement from Crypto.com, Visa’s new digital collectibles are now up for auction on the cryptocurrency platform.

Visa is one of the largest payment services providers in the world, and is also one of the most valuable companies in general. The firm is the official payment technology partner of FIFA, who is holding a soccer World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Visa Masters of Movement is a hybrid experience that includes a pre-event NFT collection ahead of the World Cup, which is up for auction now.

Fans can bid on Crypto.com from now until November 8 for the digital collectibles, which feature art inspired by some iconic goals from five legendary soccer players.

Visa plans to send all proceeds from this auction to Street Child United, a charitable organization based in the UK.

At the FIFA Fan Festival later this month, fans will be able to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements on an interactive pitch. And eligible participants will also be able to mint this art into their own NFTs.

The Masters of Movement NFT collection | Source: Crypto.com

Andrea Fairchild, senior vice president and head of sponsorships at Visa, commented:

As FIFA World Cup 2022™ approaches, we want to celebrate football, art and technology through the lens of what makes the FIFA World Cup™ so special – wildly impassioned fans, legendary Athletes and for a few short weeks, the ability to bring the world together in a uniquely connected way.

Crypto.com is a popular cryptocurrency firm offering a variety of services, and the company is also the official crypto trading platform Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Fans who will win the bid on the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallets, as well as a high quality printable art file and Autographed memorabilia by the soccer player Featured in the specific collectible.

Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com, said:

The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most anticipated Sporting events in the world, and we are incredibly excited to give fans a new way to engage with this epic event. We are thrilled to partner with Visa in bringing Visa Masters of Movement to life and offering fans the opportunity to create and collect the most unique Collectibles at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that will live forever on the blockchain.

