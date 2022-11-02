Virtual Golf Swings into Carrollton





If you’re looking to play golf rain or shine, look no further than SwingShots. Named by Joe and Jennifer Mooney’s children, the family-owned and operated virtual golf center is located in Carrollton at 401 Maple Street inside the historic Maple Street mansion. The Mooneys, lovers of the sport, have set up this upscale indoor facility to “bring the game of golf to life in the form of indoor simulation,” says the couple.

SwingShots incorporates TruGolf simulators, which “[utilize] high-speed camera technology to Capture the ball and club data for each shot hit,” say the Mooneys. The technology reads and recreates the unique Physics of golf which not only allows it to provide an in-depth analysis of each swing but also allows the player to golf on world-class golf courses that are “accurate within centimeters of the real-world Counterparts ,” virtually. “The simulators allow a player to play hundreds of golf courses around the world,” the couple says.

If you’re new to picking up a club or looking for something a bit different, don’t worry, “These simulators are fun for both avid Golfers and those who have never hit a golf ball or held a golf club,” said the The Mooneys. SwingShots will also offer golf clinics, lessons, leagues, and competitions.

Expect to spend at least an hour here if playing Solo and double that for two people playing a full round of 18 holes. The SwingShots facility has three bays with each bay able to accommodate four players at a time. The facility is also available for large party rentals ranging from parties and special events to team building and more. They have prepackaged Snacks and Beverages available for purchase, but party rentals are able to bring in food trucks or catering of their choice.

The Mooneys very much appreciate the business community of Carrollton. “The University of West Georgia’s Small Business Development Center, especially Troy Vollenweilder, has been a huge help to get us on the right path,” they add. “We hope our business will be a fun addition to the beautiful city of Carrollton.”

SwingShots is open Monday through Wednesday with bays costing $40 per hour and Thursday through Sunday with bays at $45 per hour. They are hopeful about staying busy with nearby golf courses and golf teams; however, if you’re looking to make a reservation, visit their website at SwingShots.net or find them on Instagram at SwingShots Carrollton.