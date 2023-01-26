Virgo Horoscope February 2023: Ambitious & Goal-Driven

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t be shy, Virgo. It’s time to throw caution to the wind and take over the wheel! Your Virgo horoscope for February 2023 wants you to use your drive and discipline to accomplish your goals.

Mars—planet of action—is blazing through your 10th house of career and it has only one thing on its mind: ambition, ambition, ambition! If you’ve been dying to start a business, get a promotion or reach some professional achievement, Mars will push you to act. Direct this bountiful energy towards your goal. With Mercury, your Planetary ruler, smiling at Mars near the end of the month, you will find it easy to make decisions and communicate your ideas. Take a risk and let the confidence you possess now motivate you to reach for the stars!

On February 11, clever and cunning Mercury will move into its favorite house—the sixth house of work. It’s time to get your affairs in order, make those to-do lists, and pay attention to the details. You’re motivated to do the best work you can and people can rely on you at this time. When expansive and uplifting Jupiter shines on Mercury on February 17, optimism and excitement will stimulate and inspire you. You’ll be able to focus on the details and keep the big picture in mind as you expand your perspective through new studies and the development of new skills. Be careful though, eccentric Uranus forms a challenging aspect with Mercury on February 21, adding some anxiety and uncertainty to your affairs. Make sure to double check your work and remain flexible and adaptable to the little hiccups Uranus brings, be it printer issues to car fiascos.

Lovely Venus will be dancing through your seventh house of partnerships this month, bringing you ease when it comes to your one-on-one relationships. If you are single, this could be the perfect aspect for starting something serious. If you are in a relationship already, peaceful times with your partner are ahead. It should be a happy and memorable Valentine’s season. All in all, you’re ready to have your cake and eat it too, Virgo! Get to your destination and enjoy yourself along the way!