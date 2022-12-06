Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks Declares for the NFL Draft

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks has officially declared for the NFL Draft, per an Instagram post on Monday night.

“Coach Hagans, thank you for believing and taking a chance on me, also for your love and guidance,” Wicks said in the post. “To my brothers, I enjoyed every bit of time we had together and I’ll never forget them. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to attend the University of Virginia.”

