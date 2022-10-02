Virginia Women’s Soccer | Well. 2 Virginia Travels To Face No. 4 Duke Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia Women’s soccer team (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) continues ACC play on the road this weekend with a game at No. 4 Duke (8-2-0, 3-0-0 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 2). Kick is set for 1 pm at Koskinen Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night (Sept. 30) but was moved due to inclement weather in the area from Hurricane Ian.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday afternoon’s contest against Duke will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their television subscription. Live stats are also available and links to both the live stream and broadcast are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).

QUICK KICKS

• Virginia remained No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings after splitting matches at No. 18 Notre Dame and at home against Louisville in last week’s action.

• The No. 2 ranking is the highest of the year for UVA and the Hoos are also ranked No. 6 in the RPI.

• Alexis Theoret hit her first game-winning goal off a free kick to help the Hoos defeat Louisville.

• The win over Louisville continued a trend of winning responses following a rare loss under Steve Swanson. Virginia is now 62-8-13 in matches following a loss in 23 years under Swanson.

• Haley Hopkins picked up her 50th career goal with her score against Louisville the last time out.

• Hopkins is among the NCAA leaders in game-winning goals (13th – 3) and goals (12th – 8).

• Maggie Cagle is tied for the lead nationally in game-winning assists and ranks 23rd nationally in assists per game (0.55) and is third in the ACC. She is 13th nationally in total assists (6).

• As a team, the Cavaliers enter the week ranked in the top 20 nationally in goals (8th – 32), points (11th – 90) and assists (18th – 26) and rank in the top four in the ACC in all three categories .

• Virginia is also 11th nationally in scoring offense with 2.91 goals per game and is third in the ACC.

• Alexa Spaanstra continues to climb the UVA record books and is closing and has made 95 career starts which is second most at UVA. She’s closing in on matching 100 starts made by Laurel Ivory.

• Spaanstra Ranks sixth in UVA history in assists (32) and her 32 goals is closing in on the top 10.

• Cayla White posted her seventh career shutout with the win over Louisville and now holds a 13-1-1 record as the starting keeper for the Cavaliers.

• White entered the week second in the ACC in save percentage (.857) and shutouts (5). She leads the league in goals against average (0.46) and ranks in the top 25 nationally in all three categories as well.

THE SERIES WITH DUKE

• Virginia and Duke have faced each other 48 times with the Cavaliers holding a 24-15-9 lead in the all-time series.

• The Hoos have gone 3-0-2 against the Blue Devils in the last five meetings and won last year 1-0 at Klöckner.

• The last meeting in Durham between the teams was a 1-1 draw in the COVID altered 2020 season.

• The Hoos lead the series 6-3-2 over the past 10 seasons and are 3-1-1 in games played at Duke in that time.

ON THE HORIZON FOR THE HOOS

• Virginia will return home game for a pair of games next week as the Cavaliers continue ACC play.

• It starts with another Matchup of top-10 teams as Virginia hosts No. 7 Florida State on Thursday night (Oct. 6).

• Virginia will then play at home again on Sunday (Oct. 9) when the Hoos host Syracuse.