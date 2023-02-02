Virginia Women’s Soccer | Hoos Place 19 On Women’s Soccer All-ACC Academic Team
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Nineteen members of the Virginia Women’s soccer team were named to the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-ACC Academic Team the league announced on Wednesday (Feb. 1).
Alexa Spaanstra earned a spot on the team for a fifth consecutive season, while Lia Godfrey and Samar Guidry are on the team for the third straight year. Haley Hopkins is on the list for the second year in a row. Rebecca Jarrett also earned the recognition for the fourth time in her career.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.
VIRGINIA ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM SELECTIONS
Sarah Brunner – American Studies
Maggie Cagle – Arts & Sciences
Maya Carter – Arts & Sciences
Sarah Clark – M.Ed. – Higher Education
Emma Dawson – MS – Environmental Sciences
Jill Flammia – Arts & Sciences
Lia Godfrey – Biology
Samar Guidry – Public Policy & Leadership
Haley Hopkins – M.Ed. – Kinesiology
Brianna Jablonowski – Media Studies
Chloe Japic – Arts & Sciences
Rebecca Jarrett – MA – Media, Culture & Technology
Lacey McCormack – Commerce, Media Studies
Meredith McDermott – Arts & Sciences
Laney Rouse – Kinesiology
Alexa Spaanstra – Education, Non-Degree
Talia Staude – American Studies, Media Studies
Alexis Theoret – Psychology
Cayla White – Foreign Affairs
.