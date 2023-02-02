Virginia Women’s Soccer | Hoos Place 19 On Women’s Soccer All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Nineteen members of the Virginia Women’s soccer team were named to the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-ACC Academic Team the league announced on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

Alexa Spaanstra earned a spot on the team for a fifth consecutive season, while Lia Godfrey and Samar Guidry are on the team for the third straight year. Haley Hopkins is on the list for the second year in a row. Rebecca Jarrett also earned the recognition for the fourth time in her career.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

VIRGINIA ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM SELECTIONS

Sarah Brunner – American Studies

Maggie Cagle – Arts & Sciences

Maya Carter – Arts & Sciences

Sarah Clark – M.Ed. – Higher Education

Emma Dawson – MS – Environmental Sciences

Jill Flammia – Arts & Sciences

Lia Godfrey – Biology

Samar Guidry – Public Policy & Leadership

Haley Hopkins – M.Ed. – Kinesiology

Brianna Jablonowski – Media Studies

Chloe Japic – Arts & Sciences

Rebecca Jarrett – MA – Media, Culture & Technology

Lacey McCormack – Commerce, Media Studies

Meredith McDermott – Arts & Sciences

Laney Rouse – Kinesiology

Alexa Spaanstra – Education, Non-Degree

Talia Staude – American Studies, Media Studies

Alexis Theoret – Psychology

Cayla White – Foreign Affairs