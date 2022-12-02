Virginia Women’s Soccer | Godfrey Earns First Team All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey became a three-time All-American on Friday (Dec. 2) when she was named a first team All-America selection by the United Soccer Coaches with the release of their annual All-America team.

Godfrey is the only three-time All-America selection in the list of 46 players to receive first, second or third team honors this season.

It is the 19th time in the last 20 seasons that at least one Virginia player has earned All-America honors from the coaches association. Dating back to the 2003 campaign, Virginia has had at least one All-America selection every year except the 2017 season.

Godfrey earned All-Region first team honors for the third consecutive season with her selection earlier this week to become eligible for All-America honors. She was a first team All-ACC selection to earn her third straight All-ACC Honor as she tallied eight goals and five assists on the year. She tied for second on the team in goals with Alexa Spaanstra and second in assists with Spaanstra and Haley Hopkins. Godfrey hit three game-winning goals on the year with the winning strikes coming at No. 2 North Carolina, No. 4 Duke and against Xavier in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia posted a 16-4-3 record this season on the way to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 29th consecutive season and 35th time overall. The 29 consecutive appearances is the second-longest active streak and the 35 overall appearances is the second most by any NCAA Division I program.

