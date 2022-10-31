Virginia Women’s Soccer Falls to Duke 2-1 in ACC First Round

Virginia’s quest for a third ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will have to wait another year. The No. 4-seeded Cavaliers Hosted No. 5-seed Duke, a team that UVA had beaten 1-0 in Durham back on October 2nd. It was a different story this time around, however, as the Blue Devils scored within the first three minutes and then added a second goal in the second half to regain the lead as Duke knocked off Virginia 2-1 in the first round of the ACC The Women’s Soccer Championship is Sunday night at Klockner Stadium.

.

