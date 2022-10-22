Virginia Women’s Golf | UVA Opens Stanford Intercollegiate in Fourth Place
STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 9 Virginia Women’s golf team finished the opening round of the Stanford Intercollegiate in fourth place. The Cavaliers shot 2-under 282 at the par-71 Stanford Golf Course. The host Cardinal lead the 19-team field at -8, 276.
UVA was led by Graduate student Riley Smyth, who shot 2-under 69 to finish the first day in ninth place. Jennifer Cleary is 15th at 70 while Celeste Valinho is 22nd at 71. Megan Propeck rounded out the Cavaliers scoring by shooting 72 to finish the round 30th. Amanda Sambach was in 44th place after posting a score of 73.
Freshman Maline Krause, competing as an individual, shot 76 and is in 78th place. It is her first collegiate tournament.
Saturday’s second round starts at 7:30 am PT. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.
Stanford Intercollegiate
Stanford Golf Club
Stanford, Calif.
Par 71, 6,296 yards
First-Round Results
Team Results
1. Stanford 276
2. San Jose State 279
3. Denver 281
4. Virginia 282
5. Northwestern 283
6. Texas 284
6. Georgia 284
6. USC 284
9. Oregon State 285
9. Iowa State 285
11. Washington 287
12. Baylor 288
13. Florida 289
14. Miami 292
15. Arizona State 293
16. California 294
17. Stanford B-Team 298
18. San Diego State 301
19. UC Davis 306
Individual Leaders
1. Rose Zhang, Stanford 66
2. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Iowa State 67
2. Anna Zanusso, Denver 67
2. Lucia Lopez-Ortega, San Jose State 67
2. Sadie Englemann, Stanford 67
Virginia Results
9. Riley Smyth 69
15. Jennifer Cleary 70
22. Celeste Valinho 71
30. Megan Propeck 72
44. Amanda Sambach 73
78. Maline Kraus* 76
* Competing as an individual
