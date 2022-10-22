Virginia Women’s Golf | UVA Opens Stanford Intercollegiate in Fourth Place

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 9 Virginia Women’s golf team finished the opening round of the Stanford Intercollegiate in fourth place. The Cavaliers shot 2-under 282 at the par-71 Stanford Golf Course. The host Cardinal lead the 19-team field at -8, 276.

UVA was led by Graduate student Riley Smyth, who shot 2-under 69 to finish the first day in ninth place. Jennifer Cleary is 15th at 70 while Celeste Valinho is 22nd at 71. Megan Propeck rounded out the Cavaliers scoring by shooting 72 to finish the round 30th. Amanda Sambach was in 44th place after posting a score of 73.

Freshman Maline Krause, competing as an individual, shot 76 and is in 78th place. It is her first collegiate tournament.

Saturday’s second round starts at 7:30 am PT. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.

Stanford Intercollegiate

Stanford Golf Club

Stanford, Calif.

Par 71, 6,296 yards

First-Round Results



Team Results

1. Stanford 276

2. San Jose State 279

3. Denver 281

4. Virginia 282

5. Northwestern 283

6. Texas 284

6. Georgia 284

6. USC 284

9. Oregon State 285

9. Iowa State 285

11. Washington 287

12. Baylor 288

13. Florida 289

14. Miami 292

15. Arizona State 293

16. California 294

17. Stanford B-Team 298

18. San Diego State 301

19. UC Davis 306

Individual Leaders

1. Rose Zhang, Stanford 66

2. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Iowa State 67

2. Anna Zanusso, Denver 67

2. Lucia Lopez-Ortega, San Jose State 67

2. Sadie Englemann, Stanford 67

Virginia Results

9. Riley Smyth 69

15. Jennifer Cleary 70

22. Celeste Valinho 71

30. Megan Propeck 72

44. Amanda Sambach 73

78. Maline Kraus* 76

* Competing as an individual