Virginia Women’s Golf | Stanford Intercollegiate Final Fall Stop for Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia Women’s golf team travels to the west coast this week for its final fall event. The Cavaliers will compete at the Stanford Intercollegiate, presented by Dr. Condoleezza Rice, this weekend at the Stanford Golf Course. Play takes place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23.

The first and second rounds get underway starting at 7:30 am PT from the first and 10th tees and Sunday’s final round features a shotgun start at 8:30 am PT. UVA is paired with Stanford and San Diego State during the opening round. Those teams tee off at 12:55 pm PT from the 10th tee on Friday and starting at 8:25 am PT from the first tee on Saturday.

The 18-team field includes seven top-25 teams according to the latest Golfstat rankings. In addition to No. 1 Stanford, the field features No. 8 Texas, No. 10 U.S.C., No. 12 Arizona State, No. 16 Florida, No. 19 San Jose State as well as Baylor, California, Denver, Georgia, Iowa State, Miami, Northwestern, Oregon State, San Diego State, UC Davis and Washington.

UVA will field a team of sophomore Amanda Sambach, junior Jennifer Cleary, senior Celeste Valinho, sophomore Megan Propeck and Graduate student Riley Smyth. Those five Golfers have been the Cavaliers’ lineup for its previous three tournaments this fall. Freshman Maline Kraus will make her collegiate debut at the event. She will compete as an individual.

Sambach is ranked No. 13 in the most recent Golfstat standings and leads UVA with a 70.67 stroke average. A candidate for the 2023 ANNIKA Award presented to the nation’s top Collegiate golfer, she recently received ACC Golfer of the Month honors for September when she opened the season with a win at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.

Cleary is ranked No. 45 in the Golfstat poll and is second on the team with a 72.11 stroke average. She has been UVA’s top finisher in the Cavaliers’ last two tournaments.

Live scoring of the tournament is online at Golfstat.com.