Virginia Women’s Basketball Routs Wake Forest 72-52 to Win ACC Opener

Last year, the Virginia Women’s basketball team went 2-16 in ACC play and lost to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC tournament. In the first year under new head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, the Cavaliers are starting out ACC play 1-0.

A 27-11 third quarter helped turn a tight five-point game at Halftime into a 20-point win for Virginia, who took down Wake Forest 72-52 in the ACC opener on Sunday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

