Virginia Women’s Basketball Loses Mir McLean, Falls at No. 10 NC State 87-62

Facing a top ten opponent on the road for the second time in four days was always going to be a tough challenge for the Virginia Women’s basketball team. What UVA didn’t expect was to lose twice on Sunday in Raleigh, as the Cavaliers lost their best player Mir McLean to a serious knee injury during the third quarter and Virginia went on to suffer a lopsided 87-62 loss to No. 10 NC State.

