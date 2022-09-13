Virginia Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

Perhaps looking to capitalize on the energy generated by another big-time recruiting win over the weekend, the Virginia Women’s basketball team has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

Virginia’s 11-game non-conference schedule features seven home games at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA will host the Cavalier Classic Tournament, which features Minnesota, Liberty, and East Carolina, on November 26th and 27th. The Cavaliers will play at Loyola-Chicago, American, William & Mary, and Penn State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Before the season begins, UVA will also have a preseason exhibition game against Pitt Johnstown on Tuesday, November 3rd at John Paul Jones Arena. That game will be open to the public and free admission to allow UVA fans to get a first look at the Cavaliers under new head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

See Virginia’s 11-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season below:

Date Opponent Location Monday, Nov. 7 George Washington Charlottesville, VA Thursday, Nov. 10 UMBC Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Loyola-Chicago Chicago, IL Sunday, Nov. 20 at America Washington, DC Wednesday, Nov. 23 Campbell Charlottesville, VA Saturday, Nov. 26 Minnesota Charlottesville, VA Sunday, Nov. 27 East Carolina Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Penn State University Park, PA Sunday, Dec. 4 UNC-Wilmington Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, Dec. 7 at William & Mary Williamsburg, VA Sunday, Dec. 18 Morgan State Charlottesville, VA

The release of the schedule comes just one day after the Cavaliers earned the commitment of local basketball superstar Kymora Johnson, a Central Virginia native and top 30 Recruit in the class of 2023, continuing a brilliant offseason recruiting campaign by Coach Mox, who has generated a great deal of positive energy and excitement surrounding the UVA Women’s basketball program in just her first few months on the job.

Scroll to Continue

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

UVA Basketball: Four-Star Elijah Gertrude to Announce Decision Wednesday

Well. 9 UVA Field Hockey Falls at No. 1 Northwestern 3-2

‘Hometown Hero’ Kymora Johnson Commits to Virginia Women’s Basketball

Well. 5 UVA Women’s Soccer Plays VCU to Scoreless Draw

Six Overreactions to Virginia Football’s Frustrating Loss at Illinois