Virginia Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

Perhaps looking to capitalize on the energy generated by another big-time recruiting win over the weekend, the Virginia Women’s basketball team has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

Virginia’s 11-game non-conference schedule features seven home games at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA will host the Cavalier Classic Tournament, which features Minnesota, Liberty, and East Carolina, on November 26th and 27th. The Cavaliers will play at Loyola-Chicago, American, William & Mary, and Penn State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button