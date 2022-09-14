Virginia Women’s Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

Less than two months remain until the beginning of the 2022-2023 Virginia Women’s basketball season, the first under new head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. It has been an exciting offseason for the Cavaliers, from the hiring of Coach Mox in March to her numerous big-time victories on the recruiting trail. But now, it’s time for the Hoos to focus their attention on the upcoming season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the complete ACC Women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. This season, the Cavaliers will play the following games in their 18-game ACC schedule:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button