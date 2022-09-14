Virginia Women’s Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced
Less than two months remain until the beginning of the 2022-2023 Virginia Women’s basketball season, the first under new head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. It has been an exciting offseason for the Cavaliers, from the hiring of Coach Mox in March to her numerous big-time victories on the recruiting trail. But now, it’s time for the Hoos to focus their attention on the upcoming season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the complete ACC Women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. This season, the Cavaliers will play the following games in their 18-game ACC schedule:
Home and Away: Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Duke
Home only: Georgia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Wake Forest
Away only: Notre Dame, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Miami
Combining the ACC Slate with the non-conference schedule, which was announced on Monday, here is the full 2022-2023 Virginia Women’s basketball schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|
November 7th
|
George Washington
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
November 10th
|
UMBC
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
November 13th
|
Wake Forest
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
November 16th
|
at Loyola-Chicago
|
Chicago, IL
|
November 20th
|
at America
|
Washington, DC
|
November 23rd
|
Campbell
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
November 26th
|
Minnesota
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
November 27th
|
East Carolina
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
November 30th
|
at Penn State
|
University Park, PA
|
December 4th
|
UNC-Wilmington
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
December 7th
|
at William & Mary
|
Williamsburg, VA
|
December 18th
|
Morgan State
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
December 21st
|
at Duke
|
Durham, NC
|
December 29th
|
Georgia Tech
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
January 5th
|
at Virginia Tech
|
Blacksburg, VA
|
January 8th
|
at NC State
|
Raleigh, NC
|
January 12th
|
North Carolina
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
January 15th
|
Boston College
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
January 19th
|
Florida State
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
January 22nd
|
at Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame, IN
|
January 26th
|
at Syracuse
|
Syracuse, NY
|
January 29th
|
Virginia Tech
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
February 2nd
|
at North Carolina
|
Chapel Hill, NC
|
February 5th
|
at Pittsburgh
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
February 9th
|
Louisville
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
February 12th
|
NC State
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
February 19th
|
Duke
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
February 23rd
|
at Clemson
|
Clemson, SC
|
February 26th
|
at Miami
|
Coral Gables, FL
Notes:
Scroll to Continue
- In addition to the annual Blue-White Scrimmage, which will take place on October 15th at John Paul Jones Arena, UVA will also host Pitt Johnstown in a preseason exhibition game on November 3rd, which will also be free and open to the public
- UVA opens the season and the Coach Mox era against George Washington on November 7th at JPJ
- Virginia will have an early conference matchup against Wake Forest in the third game of the season on November 13th
- UVA will host the Cavalier Classic, featuring Minnesota, East Carolina and Liberty, on November 26th and 27th in Charlottesville
- Virginia will play at Penn State on November 30th as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
- The 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place from March 1st through March 5th at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA’s Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU
Virginia Men’s Soccer Cruises to 5-0 Win Over La Salle
Sophomore Mike Green ‘No Longer Active’ With Virginia Football Team
Virginia Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released
Virginia Football: Defense Shows Encouraging Signs at Illinois
Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages Scheduled for October 15th
.