Virginia Women’s Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

Less than two months remain until the beginning of the 2022-2023 Virginia Women’s basketball season, the first under new head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. It has been an exciting offseason for the Cavaliers, from the hiring of Coach Mox in March to her numerous big-time victories on the recruiting trail. But now, it’s time for the Hoos to focus their attention on the upcoming season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the complete ACC Women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. This season, the Cavaliers will play the following games in their 18-game ACC schedule:

Home and Away: Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Duke

Home only: Georgia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Wake Forest

Away only: Notre Dame, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Miami

Combining the ACC Slate with the non-conference schedule, which was announced on Monday, here is the full 2022-2023 Virginia Women’s basketball schedule:

Date Opponent Location November 7th George Washington Charlottesville, VA November 10th UMBC Charlottesville, VA November 13th Wake Forest Charlottesville, VA November 16th at Loyola-Chicago Chicago, IL November 20th at America Washington, DC November 23rd Campbell Charlottesville, VA November 26th Minnesota Charlottesville, VA November 27th East Carolina Charlottesville, VA November 30th at Penn State University Park, PA December 4th UNC-Wilmington Charlottesville, VA December 7th at William & Mary Williamsburg, VA December 18th Morgan State Charlottesville, VA December 21st at Duke Durham, NC December 29th Georgia Tech Charlottesville, VA January 5th at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA January 8th at NC State Raleigh, NC January 12th North Carolina Charlottesville, VA January 15th Boston College Charlottesville, VA January 19th Florida State Charlottesville, VA January 22nd at Notre Dame Notre Dame, IN January 26th at Syracuse Syracuse, NY January 29th Virginia Tech Charlottesville, VA February 2nd at North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC February 5th at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA February 9th Louisville Charlottesville, VA February 12th NC State Charlottesville, VA February 19th Duke Charlottesville, VA February 23rd at Clemson Clemson, SC February 26th at Miami Coral Gables, FL

Notes:

Scroll to Continue

In addition to the annual Blue-White Scrimmage, which will take place on October 15th at John Paul Jones Arena, UVA will also host Pitt Johnstown in a preseason exhibition game on November 3rd, which will also be free and open to the public

UVA opens the season and the Coach Mox era against George Washington on November 7th at JPJ

Virginia will have an early conference matchup against Wake Forest in the third game of the season on November 13th

UVA will host the Cavalier Classic, featuring Minnesota, East Carolina and Liberty, on November 26th and 27th in Charlottesville

Virginia will play at Penn State on November 30th as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place from March 1st through March 5th at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA’s Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU

Virginia Men’s Soccer Cruises to 5-0 Win Over La Salle

Sophomore Mike Green ‘No Longer Active’ With Virginia Football Team

Virginia Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released

Virginia Football: Defense Shows Encouraging Signs at Illinois

Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages Scheduled for October 15th