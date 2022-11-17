Virginia vs. Baylor men’s basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers return to the Hardwood Friday when they travel to Las Vegas to participate in the Continental Tire Main Event. The Cavaliers will play Baylor on Friday and then on Sunday depending on who wins and loses will play either UCLA or Illinois.

This will be the Virginia men’s first game since Sunday night’s Tragedy that saw the shooting deaths of football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler. Davis, Perry, Chandler, running back Mike Hollins, and another student were shot Sunday night after returning to campus from a class field trip. Virginia was originally scheduled to play Northern Iowa on Monday but the game was cancelled.

UVA is coming off a dominant 89-42 win over Monmouth last Friday. The win improved the Cavaliers to 2-0 on the season.

Virginia was impressive in last Friday’s win as they scored 1.44 points per possession while shooting 58.6 percent on two-point shots and 52.0 percent on three-point shots. They forced 21 Monmouth turnovers and held the Hawks to five assists.

UVA was led by a pair of freshmen as Issac McKneely and Ryan Dunn both scored in double figures for the first time in their young careers. McKneely had 15 points while Dunn had 13 points and six rebounds. Joining them in double figures was Ben Vander Plas who had 10 points in only 16 minutes.

Baylor comes into Friday’s game with three blowout wins over Mississippi Valley State, Norfolk State, and Northern Colorado. The Bears haven’t been tested though as none of those teams rank inside the top 170 on KenPom. Virginia hasn’t played a team ranked in the top 230.

The Bears are coming off a 95-62 win over Northern Colorado on Monday. Baylor jumped out to a 15-5 lead and never looked back as they led by as many as 38. Leading the way was LJ Cryer who had a game-high 20 points. He was joined in double figures by Adam Flager (13), Keyonte George (12), Jalen Bridges (15), and Dale Bonner (12).

The Cavaliers have captured Championships in seven of their last eight November tournaments (Emerald Coast Classic, Charleston Classic, Barclays Center Classic, Corpus Christi Challenge, NIT Season Tip-Off, Battle 4 Atlantis, and Legends Classic).