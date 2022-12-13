Virginia Volleyball: Grace Turner Signs Pro Contract With Club Regatas Lima

Grace Turner just put the finishing touches on a decorated and accomplished five-year career with the Virginia volleyball program, but her career is just getting started. On Monday morning, it was announced that Turner is going Overseas to start playing professional volleyball, signing a contract with Club Regatas Lima in Peru.

Turner, who earned her undergraduate degree in Sociology in 2021 and is scheduled to receive her Master’s degree in Educational Psychology-Social Foundations later this month, will begin training with Regatas Lima at the end of December. The club plays in the Volleyball Superior National League, the top professional volleyball league in Peru. Regatas Lima has won seven league titles since 2002, including each of the last two championships.

A 6’3″ outside hitter from Cincinnati, Ohio, Turner had the best season of her career in 2022, leading the charge as the Cavaliers finished with their best record since the 2019 season. Turner recorded 397 kills, 44 aces, 210 digs, and 54 total blocks, career-highs in every category. She earned Second-Team All-ACC honors and was Virginia’s first All-ACC selection since 2016. Turner finished in the top ten in the ACC in Kills per set, points per set, and aces per set. Her 397 kills were the most by a Cavalier in a single season since 2016 and her 44 aces were the most since 2013.

Scroll to Continue

In 100 career matches and 341 sets played, Turner finished with 959 kills, 609 digs, 157 total blocks, and 101 aces.

“I couldn’t be more excited to start my professional career with Regatas Lima,” said Turner. “This has been something I have dreamed about since I was a kid. To know that my Virginia Volleyball family has helped me grow and learn in the sport and helped me achieve this goal is beyond humbling. I can’t wait to get started.”

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN