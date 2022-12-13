Virginia Volleyball: Grace Turner Signs Pro Contract With Club Regatas Lima

Grace Turner just put the finishing touches on a decorated and accomplished five-year career with the Virginia volleyball program, but her career is just getting started. On Monday morning, it was announced that Turner is going Overseas to start playing professional volleyball, signing a contract with Club Regatas Lima in Peru.

