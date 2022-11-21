Virginia Volleyball Drops Home Final to Wake Forest

In the final home match of the season, the Virginia volleyball team was swept by Wake Forest 25-21, 25-23, 27-25 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.

Although the Cavaliers lost in straight sets, this was a highly competitive match and a frustrating one for those who watched it unfold live. Virginia led by as many as three points in each set, but could not sustain that momentum to win any of the three sets.

The first set was truly one dominated by runs. UVA started strong, winning the first three points and racing out to a 7-4 lead. Wake Forest responded and overtook the Cavaliers to build a 17-14 advantage. UVA answered right back, going on a 7-1 run to take a 21-18 lead, within striking distance of taking the opening set. But, the Demon Deacons had one final run in them, scoring seven-straight points to steal the first set, a crushing blow to UVA’s morale right out of the gate.

