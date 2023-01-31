Virginia Tech vs Miami Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Miami prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31

Virginia Tech vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 31

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Venue: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Virginia Tech (18-4), Miami (16-5)

Virginia Tech vs Miami Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Miami is struggling a bit.

It lost two out of its last three and three out of its last five, partly because it’s wearing down a wee bit. It’s coming off a run of four road games in the last five, there’s little to no help coming from the bench, and it’s showing in key moments in close late games.

The D isn’t forcing enough mistakes, and it’s not doing enough on the defensive glass. Virginia Tech moves the ball around way too well, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and it’s not going to make any big mistakes for fast break points.

However…

Why Miami Will Win

Miami’s bench doesn’t score. Virginia Tech’s bench really doesn’t score.

The team might be playing well over the last few games, but it’s a total disaster on the free throw line, there aren’t nearly enough takeaways, and doesn’t quite do enough on the Offensive boards to take advantage of the Hurricane defense.

Miami is fine. It might be fighting a bit lately, but all three of the losses over the last few weeks were very, very close and could’ve gone the other way, the team is playing well, the shooting is okay, and it should be able to run the Hokies a bit with points on the move.

All that, and …

What’s Going To Happen

All three of the recent losses were on the road. At home the Hurricanes are a rock going 11-0 in Watsco. On the flip side, Virginia Tech’s big wins lately have come at home. Even worse, the team has yet to win a true road game.

This will be a decent battle, but Miami will do too much on the move for the Hokies to keep up.

Virginia Tech vs Miami Prediction, Line

Miami 77, Virginia Tech 69

Line: Miami -4, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 3

