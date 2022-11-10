Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball Picks for Nov. 10 by proven model

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) Clash in a non-conference college hoops bout on Thursday night. The Mountain Hawks had an up-and-down 2021-22 campaign, as they registered a 13-19 record. On the other side, Virginia Tech finished sixth in the ACC with a 23-13 record.

Tip-off from the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., is set for 6 pm ET. The Hokies are 23-point favorites in the latest Lehigh vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before locking in any Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Lehigh vs. Virginia Tech:

Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh spread: Hokies -23

Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh over/under: 142.5 points

LEH: Mountain Hawks are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games following a straight-up loss

VT: Over is 5-1 in the Hokies’ last six overall

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Senior forward Grant Basile, a transfer from Wright State, will have a prominent role on this team. Basile is a versatile scorer who thrives in the low post. The Wisconsin native has great footwork and awareness in the paint and uses a terrific ball fake to get Defenders to jump. Basile can also step back and knock down shots from the perimeter. In the Nov. 7 win over Delaware State, they racked up 30 points, 10 rebounds and went 6-of-9 from three.

Junior forward Mylyjael Poteat is a solid contributor in the paint for the Hokies. Poteat has excellent hands and footwork. He’s always crashing the glass, looking for boards and easy put-backs. The North Carolina native has a soft touch and can finish around the rim with either hand. Poteat had nine points and four rebounds in the first game.

Why Lehigh can cover

Senior guard Evan Taylor heads into this game as the No. 1 option is offense for the Mountain Hawks. Taylor can handle the rock and create clean/easy looks for himself. The Illinois native has a smooth-looking jumper but isn’t afraid to put the ball on the floor. In their season-opener, Taylor amassed 20 points, three rebounds and shot 4-for-5 from downtown.

Sophomore guard Keith Higgins Jr. is a solid and energetic player in the backcourt. Higgins Jr. runs with a confidence that allows him to play free. The California native puts his head down and attacks the lane with full force to either kick it to a teammate or get a good look at the rim. Last season, he averaged nine points per game, including 15 games in double figures.

How to make Lehigh vs. Virginia Tech Picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 145 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% percent of the time?