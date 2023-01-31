Virginia Tech-Miami prediction, pick, how to watch

Atlantic Coast Conference basketball continues on ESPNU Tuesday night with a matchup of two teams hungry for another win. The Virginia Tech Hokies (13-8) will visit Coral Gables, FL to meet with the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes (16-5). Check out our college basketball odds series for our Virginia Tech-Miami Prediction and pick.

The Virginia Tech Hokies have had a strange season to say the least. After starting the season at 11-1 and looking like a top-25 team, the Hokies went on to lose seven straight games and earn a spot at the bottom of the ACC standings. They’ve turned the tide with their last two games, scraping out close wins against Duke and Syracuse. They’ll make the trip to Miami in hopes of forgetting their skid and finishing the rest of the season strong.

The Miami Hurricanes started their season off even stronger at 13-1. Conference play was a different story, however, as the Hurricanes have alternated wins and losses for a 4-4 stretch in their last eight games. With a light schedule to close out the season, Miami will look to get a win against the Hokies in front of their home crowd tonight.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Miami college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Virginia Tech-Miami Odds

Virginia Tech: +3.5 (-110)

Miami: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread

Virginia Tech, despite their losing streak, has been a solid team fundamentally throughout the year. While they’re towards the bottom of the ACC, they continue to be a tough night of competition against their opponents. Their last two games showed that this team is not ready to give up on their season. Justyn Mutts continues to keep the Hokies in games as the forward plays great defense and leads the team in assists. Look for guard Sean Pedulla to get involved in the action as well.

With a 10-2 record at home, Virginia Tech has yet to win on the road at 0-5. In those five losses, they’re 1-4 ATS. They simply don’t play well in opposing Arenas and the shooting splits show for it. To be successful here, Virginia Tech will have to limit the number of runs for the Hurricanes and keep this crowd out of the game.

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Hurricanes have had an up-and-down last few games, but this game against a downed ACC opponent looks like the perfect spot to get back on track. They’ve proven themselves to be a ranked team and play a great style of basketball. Junior guard Isaiah Wong has been Sensational in scoring the ball for the Hurricanes while forward Norchad Omier scoops up over 10 boards a game. They’ll need these two to be in rhythm to stave off the pesky Hokies.

Miami is unbeaten at home this season. They are decent against the spread at 11-9 but often cover more when playing on the road. Nevertheless, their record shows that playing at the Watsco Center has been good to the Hurricanes. Having covered six of their last nine, look for Miami to cover her as well.

Final Virginia Tech-Miami Prediction & Pick

The Hokies seem to have had their season derailed by a losing stretch. Miami will be hungry to retain their ranking within the top-25. Unbeaten at home, I think Trends continue in this one as Miami covers.

Final Virginia Tech-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami Hurricanes -3.5 (-110)