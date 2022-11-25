Virginia Tech men’s basketball’s game against Charleston Southern sold out

Following a 5-1 start to its season, excitement remains high for Virginia Tech men’s basketball, as its game versus Charleston Southern on Friday, Nov. 25, is now sold out.

Fans still looking for tickets to the match up with the Buccaneers are encouraged to visit StubHubthe official secondary ticket Marketplace of Virginia Tech athletics.

This marks the first nonconference sellout this season for the Hokies. Three home nonconference games remain available, including Minnesota (Monday, Nov. 28), Dayton (Wednesday, Dec. 7) and Grambling State (Saturday, Dec. 17). Tickets are still available for those contests, including the ACC-B1G Challenge Bundle that includes a pair of tickets to Tech Women’s basketball’s game against Nebraska on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Fans can also take advantage of special offers on tickets as part of Gobbler Deal Daysincluding BOGO tickets to select Tech men’s and Women’s basketball games.

Single game tickets for the Hokies’ home slate of ACC games will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2 pm ET. Following the sellout of season tickets earlier this year, only Tech’s matchups with Clemson (Wednesday, Jan. 4) and NC State (Saturday, Jan. 7) will be available for purchase. Join the interest list and be the first to know when ACC single game tickets go on sale.